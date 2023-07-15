‘Wealthyy Thailand’ platform to offer opportunities in medical tourism industry

The project provides a “holistic” platform to educate doctors, nurses, medical students as well as small and medium businesses on providing medical wellness services and products. It will also serve as a hub for people, especially tourists, to search for and book treatments at certified wellness resorts and spas in different parts of the country.

The initial goal is to train 2,000 doctors and educate some 30,000 students over the next 12 months.

Siriya Thepcharoen, executive vice president of real-estate developer Nusasiri and executive director of Panacee Medical Center, said the company is currently in the process of identifying partners across the country.

Speaking at the platform’s launch ceremony on Saturday, she said the goal for the first year is to have at least 100 partners in each province.

“I believe the wellness industry is one of Thailand’s strengths and it will not only drive its GDP but will also improve our local businesses and generate more revenue,” she said.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), approximately 10.5 million tourists come to Thailand for medical treatment every year. In 2022, Thailand generated 19 billion baht in “medical tourism” revenue.

Siriya said she expects Thailand’s medical tourism to grow exponentially this year, with some 30 million foreign visitors.

Medical tourism will also help the country exceed its projected tourism revenue target of 2.38 trillion baht.

Medical tourism in Thailand has the potential to generate US$25 billion (865.5 billion baht), provided services can be lifted to world standards, she said.