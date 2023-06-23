TAT reveals 20 most exquisite full-fledged wellness itineraries with meaningful treasures for wellness travelers around the world
According to the Thailand Wellness Business seminar that the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently hosted to encourage health and make over wellness providers to creatively develop their wellness products to make them more appealing to the Global Wellness Tourism Market, the main activity was hosting a wellness itineraries contest to distribute a variety of wellness experiences that would pique the interest of Global Wellness Tourists. The contest was a success, and many providers participated.
The Thailand Wellness Business Make Over campaign aims at promoting high-value health and wellness tourism, adhering to the Thai Government’s Thailand Wellness Economic Corridor (TWC) strategy to attract the global wellness aficionados. To this end, TAT has initiated the campaign to increase the potential and create competitive opportunities for Thai health and wellness providers.
The "BEST 3 PROGRAM AWARDS" for Wellness Tourism were given to A dream of Lanna Wellness by Fah Lanna Spa Chiang Mai (https://bit.ly/Fahlannaspa), The Wellcation Experience by Varana Krabi (https://bit.ly/VaranaHotel), and The VLCC Holistic Body & Mind Detox Ritual by VLCC Clinic Cha Am - Hua-Hin out of twenty programs (https://bit.ly/vlccwellnesscenter).
And the Outstanding Program 12 route to be selected below consists of 4. The Secret of Andaman by Aonang Princeville Villa Resort & Spa (https://bit.ly/aonangprinceville) 5. Ocean Therapy: a Tranquil Getaway by Tubkaak Krabi (https://bit.ly/thetubkaak) 6. Paradise Rest In The Heart Of The City by Divana Scentuara Spa (https://bit.ly/divanascentuara) 7. Experience Royal Roots By Healthy & Wellness City Life Style Programs by The Athenee Spa (https://bit.ly/theatheneespa) 8. Journey with Arokaya by Wellness Sala, Play La Ploen (https://bit.ly/arokayawellness) 9. The Reborn With Every Breath by Amaravati Wellness Center and Origan Spa (https://bit.ly/amaravatiwellness) 10. Herbal Wellness by Abhaibhubejhr Day Spa (https://bit.ly/abhaibhubejhr) 11. Detox Programs by Natural Wing at Natural Wing Health Spa & Resort (https://bit.ly/naturalwing) 12. The Logevity Program by Panacee Wellness Khao Yai (https://bit.ly/panaceewellnesskhaoyai) 13. The Power of U by U Spa Chiangmai (https://bit.ly/uspachangmai) 14. The Oasis Of The North by Rarinjinda Wellness Spa Resort (https://bit.ly/rarinjindaspa) 15. Fulfill Your Happiness With Bandara Spa Rebalancing Body Massage & Flower Meal by Bandara Spa (https://bit.ly/bandaraspa).
And the next 5 interesting program rewards to win : 16. The Freedom Of Absolute Rest by I.sawan Residential Spa & Club (https://bit.ly/isawanresidential) 17. Happy Retire Vacation by Phayathai Sriracha Hospital Wellness Center (https://bit.ly/phyathaisrirachawellness) 18. The Journey of the Naga Spiritual Wellness Program by SO Spa (https://bit.ly/sospakarbi) 19. Health Package 4 Day Program by BAAC-Bangkok Anti-Aging Center (https://bit.ly/baccbangkok) and 20. Post Covid-19 Retreat by Thonburi Burana Hospital. (https://bit.ly/thonburiburanahospital)
Mr. Apichai Chatchalermkit, TAT Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business notes that the modified wellness programs the operators come up with at the Make Over workshop are extremely interesting. They perfectly fit the Meaningful Wellness concept framed by TAT as this year’s wellness product creation strategy. All the winners will be showcased and merchandised through TAT’s marketing events this year. The TAT is confident that these 20 programs will open a new dimension, a precious and meaningful one, for the worldwide wellness aficionados.