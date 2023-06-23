TAT reveals 20 most exquisite full-fledged wellness itineraries with meaningful treasures for wellness travelers around the world

The Thailand Wellness Business Make Over campaign aims at promoting high-value health and wellness tourism, adhering to the Thai Government’s Thailand Wellness Economic Corridor (TWC) strategy to attract the global wellness aficionados. To this end, TAT has initiated the campaign to increase the potential and create competitive opportunities for Thai health and wellness providers.

The "BEST 3 PROGRAM AWARDS" for Wellness Tourism were given to A dream of Lanna Wellness by Fah Lanna Spa Chiang Mai (https://bit.ly/Fahlannaspa), The Wellcation Experience by Varana Krabi (https://bit.ly/VaranaHotel), and The VLCC Holistic Body & Mind Detox Ritual by VLCC Clinic Cha Am - Hua-Hin out of twenty programs (https://bit.ly/vlccwellnesscenter).