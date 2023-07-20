Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM ranked top two “Tourist Attraction Malls” at Marketeer No.1 Brand Thailand 2023 Awards

The accolades underline Siam Piwat’s success in developing world-class landmarks and delivering extraordinary experiences that inspire people across the world.

Siam Piwat takes great pride in the fact that Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM have earned the trust of the customers and have been voted as “Tourist Attraction Malls.” The awards not only testify to Siam Piwat’s commitment to using creativity and innovation to deliver unparalleled experienced in every aspect but also showcases the potential of collaborative partnerships with both local Thai entrepreneurs and renowned global brands to co-creating new things. As such, Siam Paragon has been able to cater to diverse lifestyles and win over the hearts of customers and visitors, who have continued to be impressed and show their support through their vote.

As Thailand’s leading marketing media, the Marketeer Magazine conducted a consumer popularity survey to identify top-of-mind brands, products, and services among consumers. Siam Piwat Group topped the survey, with Siam Paragon securing the No. 1 position as the premier tourist attraction shopping center in Bangkok, following by ICONSIAM, the world-class landmark by the Chao Phraya River.