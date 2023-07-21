Robinhood adds ride-hailing, makes big move for ‘Small Guys’

The announcement follows the launch of the company's new service, Robinhood Ride, earlier this week.

Kaweewut Temphuwapat, CEO of Purple Ventures, which operates Robinhood, said that Robinhood Ride is a legally certified ride-hailing platform in Thailand that focusses on providing fair prices.

He claimed that his ride-hailing application fee was lower than that of other providers and that onboarding was simple, with no need to top up credits beforehand.

In addition, the platform provides accident insurance and a 24-hour call centre to ensure a safe and secure trip.

"Robinhood Ride is the newest addition to our lineup, incorporating feedback from both passengers and drivers to create an enhanced experience. This new service aims to provide customers with greater flexibility, catering to the needs and preferences of over 3.7 million platform users," he explained.

Robinhood, which debuted in 2020, has expanded beyond food delivery to include travel, grocery ordering, and express delivery.

Kaweewut said that over the last two years and eight months, Robinhood has significantly expanded opportunities for 300,000 merchants on its platform, enabling them to generate 17.2 billion baht in revenue.

Furthermore, he said the platform has helped 30,000 riders earn over 3.6 billion baht.