Commuters urged to use ride-hailing services with govt stamp of okay
The government is encouraging people to only use ride-hailing services that have been registered with the Department of Land Transport (DLT). This is part of an effort to ensure commuters’ safety and maintain reasonable prices.
Deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Wednesday that the Transport Ministry is also encouraging people to register their personal vehicles for providing rides.
DLT, meanwhile, is offering guidance on how people can register their vehicles properly in compliance with the law.
“We encourage people to use ride-hailing applications that have been registered with DLT, so they are safe during the journey and can receive the service at a reasonable price, she said.
Traisuree added that there were now seven ride-hailing apps that had been given the DLT’s stamp, namely Hello Phuket Service, Bonku, Asia Cab, Robinhood, Grab, Air Asia SuperApp and Bolt.
People should look out for taxis’ yellow licence plates or purple stickers on private cars providing rides, she said. These signal that the drivers are operating lawfully and hold a proper driving licence, have passed criminal background checks and have registered their vehicle to provide rides.
Motorcycles, meanwhile, will have a yellow licence plate and drivers will be wearing the ride-hailing company’s jacket, she added.