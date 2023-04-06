Most Thais pleased with ride-hailing services, seek action against illegal apps

More than 86% of Thai respondents had used app-based ride-hailing services and most of them (89.3%) chose to use only certified applications.

Meanwhile, 98.3% of ride-hailing users were satisfied with the service, especially in terms of convenience, safety, price standards, and service standards.

However, ride-hailing users said they wanted all apps to continue developing and improving the service, covering overall service standards (27.7%), safety standards (21.4%), and driver standards (16.7%).

Nearly one-third of users (31.5%) commented that the service fee was high, while some applications, especially the illegal apps, do not have pricing standards.

They cited a mismatch in the price displayed before and after using the service. In some cases, they said the driver had secretly changed the price, making the service more expensive.

Thai users also expect relevant government agencies, such as the police, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) or the Digital Economy and Society Ministry to take action or launch measures to deal with non-standard apps.

More than one-third of users (35.5%) wanted the government to close the apps until they get approval from the DLT and the platform providers should be seriously penalised.

Meanwhile, 36.9% expected the government to raise public awareness among Thai and foreign tourists, as well as drivers, about the risks of using illegal apps.