Most Thais pleased with ride-hailing services, seek action against illegal apps
The majority of Thais were satisfied with ride-hailing services, but want the government to take action against illegal applications, according to a recent survey.
The online survey was conducted from March 21 to 30 among 512 respondents nationwide by Thammasat University Research and Consultation Institute (TU-RAC).
TU-RAC also conducted interviews with 25 sample groups of foreign tourists who had used ride-hailing services.
More than 86% of Thai respondents had used app-based ride-hailing services and most of them (89.3%) chose to use only certified applications.
Meanwhile, 98.3% of ride-hailing users were satisfied with the service, especially in terms of convenience, safety, price standards, and service standards.
However, ride-hailing users said they wanted all apps to continue developing and improving the service, covering overall service standards (27.7%), safety standards (21.4%), and driver standards (16.7%).
Nearly one-third of users (31.5%) commented that the service fee was high, while some applications, especially the illegal apps, do not have pricing standards.
They cited a mismatch in the price displayed before and after using the service. In some cases, they said the driver had secretly changed the price, making the service more expensive.
Thai users also expect relevant government agencies, such as the police, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) or the Digital Economy and Society Ministry to take action or launch measures to deal with non-standard apps.
More than one-third of users (35.5%) wanted the government to close the apps until they get approval from the DLT and the platform providers should be seriously penalised.
Meanwhile, 36.9% expected the government to raise public awareness among Thai and foreign tourists, as well as drivers, about the risks of using illegal apps.
Separately, most foreign tourists were accustomed to using ride-hailing apps in Thailand because of the convenience, providing them a seamless journey from the airport.
They said the service eased their worries about price gouging or encountering crooks, or communication problems as most apps have a language translation system that made it easier to communicate with the driver.
Some tourists, however, complained about encountering impolite drivers, lost and not found cases, and non-standard pricing. They were also unsure about which apps are certified in Thailand.
“There is no denying that app-based ride-hailing services have provided Thais more convenience in commuting in their daily lives," project leader Asst Prof Dr Suttikorn Kingkaew said.
"The service also allows foreign tourists to benefit from convenient and safe travel at a fair price."
He advised platform operators to improve overall service standards, mainly in the quality and manners of the drivers, as well as safety standards.
He asked the government to raise awareness among locals and foreigners on the negative consequences of using illegal apps that were not up to standards, so they could avoid using those apps.
"This will not only help maintain the standard of public transport services in Thailand for Thais, but it also helps create a good image of the Thai tourism sector from using legal apps,” he said.