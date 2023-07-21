Health and beauty business secrets of a successful Hong Kong CEO

Li revealed her insights on business, health and beauty in an exclusive interview with The Nation.

What are the trends for beauty products in our region?

As consumers become more educated, the trend is for safe, natural and herbal products free from undesirable ingredients. Products originating from countries with a recognised manufacturing history and technical knowledge also earn more confidence among consumers. In other words, safety and effectiveness are the main keys.

Why do sales of beauty products always thrive during times of economic hardship?

When people are less engaged with daily work, they will try to find something else to replace it. They want relief. Secondly, they know that maintaining health in tough times is important.

Physical stores are being hit hard by online shopping, but despite having access to technology, nothing can replace health and that’s why the health sector seems to be mushrooming, whether from beauty products to painkilling, therapies, chiropractors, spas and massage, etc.

What colours and scents are trending for now?

While external health products on the market now are 95% white, Vitas is orange. Red and yellow make orange. According to most world cultures, red represents happiness. Yellow comes from lemon containing Vitamin C, which portrays health. So, orange represents a combination of happiness and health. As the market inclines more to natural ingredients and products, fresh herbal scent will be more appealing to the consumers.

Do you think wellness and beauty are merging?

Yes, health and beauty have been merged already for over 400 years in China. Beauty must come from the inside out. A beautiful person can be defined by their health. Health and beauty actually come together. When you say beauty, we don’t think, oh, I’ve got to be skinny. That's not my standard. You have to be more proportionate and healthy according to the body’s needs.

What is your mission on this Bangkok trade trip with Hong Kong Trade Development?

I just want to spread the news about Vitas products and to improve people’s lives, which is my mission. The Thai market is very strong. The tradition here means Thai women care about their looks. However, many of the local traditional products are more affordable. Mine cannot be cheap. I still have to import products from France.

First, Thailand has a strategic location within Asean which I like very much. I have been investing in Thailand since 2018. Secondly, Thailand is not in the international market yet, but it's coming up. It's still more of a regional than an international territory. But it has developed quickly over the last 10 years that I have been visiting.

How do you view the competition from Korean beauty trends?

K-beauty trends often don’t come from the inside. They can include surgery and touching up. But maintaining yourself is another thing. Vitas is clearly one of the solutions. Despite its premium price, again, Vitas is basically a safe natural herbal formulation that can be used daily by anyone.

Rosana Li is founder of Vitas Ltd. and specialises in healthcare products from Europe. She intends to launch Vitas in the Thai market very soon to improve people’s lives, which is her mission.