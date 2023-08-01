Philips prioritises healthcare tech to ride industry’s growth momentum

The company announced its expansion strategy as it released its largest global study on the Future Health Index 2023 (FHI) in late July.

The study highlighted that health technologies, including information technologies, are required to make healthcare more accessible beyond hospital walls.

Philips’ CEO for Apac and executive vice president, Caroline Clarke, pointed out that healthcare has been primarily delivered in centralised facilities such as hospitals for decades. The latest report shows that Apac's healthcare leaders are making bold changes as they navigate unprecedented staff and financial challenges.

Digital health tech



"We are seeing a shift in Apac towards a distributed model of care delivery that uses smart and connected digital health technologies and data to bring care closer to patients, at home or in the community, to where they are, anytime, anywhere,” she said.

The current healthcare landscape has presented Philips with a promising opportunity to sustain its growth and become one of the world's leading health tech companies, she said.

Therefore, rather than simply providing comprehensive high-tech devices and equipment for diagnosis and treatment, Philips sees itself as a long-term strategic partner for medical providers and hospitals, Clarke said.

Software and maintenance

Philips has broadened its services to include software technologies such as data collection and processing, as well as medical device and equipment maintenance, she added.

The movement will allow Philips to assist hospitals worldwide in embracing new care models to improve efficiency, health outcomes, and working methods, Clarke noted.