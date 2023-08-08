After 63% growth in first half of year, Asava Group eyes international market
Asava Group, a fashion, lifestyle and restaurant brand operator, aims to tap the international market via online and offline channels, expecting 50% growth by the end of next year.
The group designer and founder, Polpat Asavaprapha, said the group had achieved success in enhancing brand growth over the past 15 years, thanks to its core philosophy of retaining customers, creating brand awareness and keeping up with luxury trends.
He said the group was willing to adapt itself to trends, such as individualism, sustainability and healthcare, by launching products and services that cater to the specific needs of consumers.
"The group has to modernise its business operations and keep up with the global direction in order to maintain sustainable development," he said. Sustainable development is a challenge to win consumers' hearts, he added.
With five fashion brands — Asava, Asv, Uniform by Asava, White Asava, and Moo — as well as one Thai restaurant brand, Sava Modern Thai Flavour, Asava Group saw 63% year-on-year growth in the first half of this year.
The group is looking to increase its growth by more than 50% by the end of 2024, he said, adding that Thailand's luxury market has the potential to grow further on people's lifestyle and spending habits.
To achieve the goal, Polpat said Asava Group would develop Thai-made products that would be recognised internationally.
"Asava Group also envisions a transformation of its various branches, such as its Chidlom and Paragon branches, along with the Flagship Store on Sukhumvit Soi 45," he said.
"The group aims to enhance relationships with partners, foster collaborations, including joint ventures, and explore online sales channels in international markets,” he said.
He said Asava Group is looking to co-invest with business partners to penetrate the Asean market, which has a large consumer base.
"The expansion plan is expected to strengthen the group’s portfolio and showcase the Thai lifestyle brand in global markets," he said.
Asava Group was behind the Thai national costume that won plaudits at in an international beauty pageant, and the custom silk outfit worn by Thailand’s very own K-pop superstar, Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban.