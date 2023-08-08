After 63% growth in first half of year, Asava Group eyes international market

The group designer and founder, Polpat Asavaprapha, said the group had achieved success in enhancing brand growth over the past 15 years, thanks to its core philosophy of retaining customers, creating brand awareness and keeping up with luxury trends.

He said the group was willing to adapt itself to trends, such as individualism, sustainability and healthcare, by launching products and services that cater to the specific needs of consumers.

"The group has to modernise its business operations and keep up with the global direction in order to maintain sustainable development," he said. Sustainable development is a challenge to win consumers' hearts, he added.