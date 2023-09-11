Hong Kong’s Regal Hotels chain promises Thai travellers a new experience

Regal Hotels International (RHI)’s initiative aligns with the “Hello Hong Kong” campaign, which aims to promote new attracts other than the customary shrines and temples.

Willy Luk, RHI’s senior group director of sales, said the strategy revolves around the Regala Skycity Hotel, which aims to specifically target Thai travellers.

The Regala Skycity Hotel is located near the Hong Kong International Airport and boasts 1,208 rooms, including 90 suites as well as three distinctive restaurants and bars. It aims to cater to a wide range of needs, from MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions, events) gatherings, to weddings, parties, staycations and individual business or leisure travel.

In addition to launching this new property, RHI is keen to promote its brand in Thailand, he said.

Dora Liu, vice president of sales at RHI, said the group appointed Much More Marketing, a Thai sales and marketing agency for the travel industry, in August as their primary sales representative in Thailand. This partnership, she said, aims to enhance brand awareness as well as boost sales among target clients including travel agents, corporate entities and MICE businesses.

“Apart from mainland China, Regal will focus on product enhancement and market diversification to expand our sales network in Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Japan, South Korea, India, and even the Middle East," she said.

Liu added that more international visitors, including Thais, are expected to arrive in Hong Kong in the second half due mainly to the city’s many activities and events.