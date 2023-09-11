Hong Kong’s Regal Hotels chain promises Thai travellers a new experience
One of Hong Kong’s top hotel chains has launched a strategy to attract more Thai travellers, as the island city recovers swiftly post-pandemic.
Regal Hotels International (RHI)’s initiative aligns with the “Hello Hong Kong” campaign, which aims to promote new attracts other than the customary shrines and temples.
Willy Luk, RHI’s senior group director of sales, said the strategy revolves around the Regala Skycity Hotel, which aims to specifically target Thai travellers.
The Regala Skycity Hotel is located near the Hong Kong International Airport and boasts 1,208 rooms, including 90 suites as well as three distinctive restaurants and bars. It aims to cater to a wide range of needs, from MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions, events) gatherings, to weddings, parties, staycations and individual business or leisure travel.
In addition to launching this new property, RHI is keen to promote its brand in Thailand, he said.
Dora Liu, vice president of sales at RHI, said the group appointed Much More Marketing, a Thai sales and marketing agency for the travel industry, in August as their primary sales representative in Thailand. This partnership, she said, aims to enhance brand awareness as well as boost sales among target clients including travel agents, corporate entities and MICE businesses.
“Apart from mainland China, Regal will focus on product enhancement and market diversification to expand our sales network in Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Japan, South Korea, India, and even the Middle East," she said.
Liu added that more international visitors, including Thais, are expected to arrive in Hong Kong in the second half due mainly to the city’s many activities and events.
The Hong Kong Tourism Board is planning flagship events like the Hong Kong Cyclothon, Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival, Hong Kong Winterfest and New Year Countdown to name a few. It is also planning other large-scale international events, trade shows, and happenings in a bid to attract visitors and enrich their experiences.
Inbound tourism in Hong Kong is gradually picking up, with a high number of arrivals from mainland China and Southeast Asian countries.
According to the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the city welcomed over 12.9 million visitors from January to June, with hotels reporting an overall occupancy rate of more than 80%.
Liu said Regal Hotels in downtown areas achieved slightly higher occupancy than the industry average partly due to their participation in the “Hello Hong Kong” campaign.
"Regal Hotels fully supported the ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign and promoted various programmes through online and offline sales channels. We also hosted family visits for travel trade, media and key opinion leaders from across the world to stay at our newly opened Regala Skycity Hotel to experience post-pandemic Hong Kong and to spread the message that future visitors are welcome,” she said.
Regal Hotels International has 17 hotels under the Regal, iclub, and Regala brands in Hong Kong, plus seven properties in mainland China.