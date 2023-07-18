Hong Kong seeks closer Asean ties with trade exhibition in Bangkok

The number of participants demonstrated that the two-day event received an enthusiastic response from local chambers and associations, highlighting their interest in leveraging Hong Kong as a gateway to expand their business globally, the HK council said.

The exhibition, according to the council, aimed to promote Hong Kong's strengths and highlight the city's most recent developments.

Meanwhile, with over 120 Hong Kong exhibitors present, the event showcased high-quality products and services ranging from fashion and lifestyle to health and wellness, home and living, toys and gadgets, and smart city solutions.

Over 80% of them were new to the Thai market, and their companies were looking for local potential Thai partners as well as Asean networking opportunities, the council said.

The chairman of the HK council, Peter K N Lam, said during the exclusive Hong Kong night cocktail reception on the first day that the event would strengthen the partnership between Thailand and Hong Kong.

Thailand, along with Asean and Hong Kong, as well as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, is a rapidly expanding area. This would provide many opportunities for Thai businesses and strengthen Hong Kong-Thailand economic ties, he said.

According to Algernon Yau, secretary for commerce and economic development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, relations between Hong Kong and Thailand have grown stronger over time, fostering a solid partnership that has fuelled both countries' economic development.