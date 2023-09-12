Biscuit-maker KCG launches brand awareness campaign
KCG Corporation, Thailand's largest dairy and biscuits manufacturer, has launched a promotional campaign during the country's vegetarian festival to raise brand awareness among vegan and healthcare enthusiasts.
The CEO of KCG, Watit Tamavimok, said at a press conference on Tuesday that the campaign was part of the company's marketing strategy after learning that most Thai people knew its products but not the company's brand.
"We are the largest manufacturer as well as one of the leading importers of dairy products,” Wait said. “Unfortunately, most people use our products without knowing that KCG is the manufacturer. So we want to raise brand awareness,” he explained.
The company has developed over 140 lines of vegan products out of its total 2,001 products, and he expected the promotional campaign during the vegetarian festival to raise awareness of the brand and the types of products it offers.
The promotional campaign would include point-of-sale events, special pricing both online and offline, a free western vegetarian cook book, a lucky draw for a trip to Macau, and five roadshows with Chinese lion dances at five Bangkok landmarks during the vegetarian festival, the company said.
He said that the total marketing campaign would cost around 5 million baht.
The campaign comes less than a month after the company listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in August.
Watit noted that now that the company had been listed on the stock exchange, it must implement a strategy to make its name widely known so that KCG can easily gain the trust of investors, and facilitate fundraising.
He said the company needed more funds to purchase a new machine and improve its manufacturing facility, doubling the capacity of individually wrapped processed cheese slices and butter production.
Furthermore, a portion of the fund would be used in the construction and development of the KCG Logistics Park in Bangplee, Samut Prakan province, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.
According to KCG, annual growth from its three core businesses — dairy products, food and beverage ingredients such as yeast and flour, and biscuits — is around 6-8%.
In 2021, KCG reported a net profit of 303 million baht. The company has set a 10% growth target for this year.
KCG reported a net profit of 52.5 million baht in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of approximately 105% year on year.
Watit said that KCG's growth is proceeding as planned, with more new products to be launched and more collaboration projects to come in order to increase consumption demand.