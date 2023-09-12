Biscuit-maker KCG launches brand awareness campaign

The CEO of KCG, Watit Tamavimok, said at a press conference on Tuesday that the campaign was part of the company's marketing strategy after learning that most Thai people knew its products but not the company's brand.

"We are the largest manufacturer as well as one of the leading importers of dairy products,” Wait said. “Unfortunately, most people use our products without knowing that KCG is the manufacturer. So we want to raise brand awareness,” he explained.

The company has developed over 140 lines of vegan products out of its total 2,001 products, and he expected the promotional campaign during the vegetarian festival to raise awareness of the brand and the types of products it offers.

The promotional campaign would include point-of-sale events, special pricing both online and offline, a free western vegetarian cook book, a lucky draw for a trip to Macau, and five roadshows with Chinese lion dances at five Bangkok landmarks during the vegetarian festival, the company said.

He said that the total marketing campaign would cost around 5 million baht.

The campaign comes less than a month after the company listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in August.