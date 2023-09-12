Exhibition organiser eyes Thailand as global nutraceuticals hub

Her remarks came as the company prepares to exhibit at Vitafoods Asia, Asia’s leading event for functional ingredients & dietary supplement products and solutions, in late September.

During an exclusive interview with The Nation, she pointed out that the nutraceutical and supplement industry is a very promising market for Thailand for both manufacturers, distributors, and end-users.

It is due to Thailand's rich biodiversity and the availability of a diverse range of raw materials, especially in agriculture, that can be developed into high-value ingredients for nutraceutical and dietary supplement products.

Meanwhile, the country itself is going to be a potential consumer market as it becomes an ageing society, increasing the demand for nutraceutical products.

She noted that the market's average growth rate had been around 8% per year, pointing out that while the growth was small, it was consistent with the global trend and direction.

The nutraceutical products market is expected to grow from US$267.4 billion in 2019 to $404.8 billion by 2025, according to marketsandmarkets.com. It is due to an ageing population, an increase in chronic diseases, and growing consumer awareness of nutraceutical products.

Unfortunately, Thailand can only participate in the industry's upstream and downstream segments, with only a few Thai entrepreneurs able to enter the midstream, where enormous business opportunity and value exists.

Rungphech explained that a nutraceutical is a pharmaceutical alternative that claims to have physiological benefits.