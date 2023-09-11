Qatar Airways launches exclusive First and Business Class menu by Thai Celebrity Chef

Qatar Airways announces an exclusive collaboration with Thai celebrity chef, Thitid "Ton" Tassanakajohn or Chef Ton, to launch a refreshed first and business class menu of Thai-inspired signature dishes for flight services between Thailand and Doha.

Curated by Chef Ton, best known as the Thai culinary genius behind Asia's number one and number three restaurants, Le Du (1-star Michelin) and Nusara, from the prestigious Asia's Best 50 Restaurants list, this exclusive menu features entrees, main courses and dessert, available to all business class passengers starting December 2023. Apart from Thailand, this special menu by Asia's number one chef will also be made available to Qatar Airways' operations in Hong Kong, and Singapore. As the ten-time winner of Skytrax World's Best Business Class, the airline continues to evolve its onboard experience with a focus on offering the best inflight dining and exciting culinary collaborations with celebrity chefs and dining establishments worldwide.