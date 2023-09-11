Qatar Airways launches exclusive First and Business Class menu by Thai Celebrity Chef
The special collaboration features Thai-inspired dishes by Michelin-star Chef Ton, the Thai culinary genius behind Asia's No.1 & No.3 restaurants, Le Du & Nusara, from the prestigious Asia's Best 50 Restaurants list.
Qatar Airways announces an exclusive collaboration with Thai celebrity chef, Thitid "Ton" Tassanakajohn or Chef Ton, to launch a refreshed first and business class menu of Thai-inspired signature dishes for flight services between Thailand and Doha.
Curated by Chef Ton, best known as the Thai culinary genius behind Asia's number one and number three restaurants, Le Du (1-star Michelin) and Nusara, from the prestigious Asia's Best 50 Restaurants list, this exclusive menu features entrees, main courses and dessert, available to all business class passengers starting December 2023. Apart from Thailand, this special menu by Asia's number one chef will also be made available to Qatar Airways' operations in Hong Kong, and Singapore. As the ten-time winner of Skytrax World's Best Business Class, the airline continues to evolve its onboard experience with a focus on offering the best inflight dining and exciting culinary collaborations with celebrity chefs and dining establishments worldwide.
Qatar Airways Vice President of Catering Services, Shashank Bhardwaj, said: "Striving to be the best has always been in Qatar Airways' DNA, as it is part of our mission to constantly innovate and provide our passengers with the best inflight experience. It is crucial we upkeep our reputation as the ten-time winner of the Skytrax World's Best Business Class award, and our catering team is always working to bring in the world's best for special menu collaborations. Qatar Airways is, therefore, very excited to present this exclusive menu by Chef Ton, one of Asia's best, to delight our passengers in Thailand and beyond."
Chef Ton said: "Working with Qatar Airways is indeed an honour because not only do I get to work with one of the world's best airlines, but this collaboration also helps fulfil my lifelong passion for elevating Thai cuisine to a global audience. Curating a special menu for Qatar Airways business class allows me to share my love for Thai food and its unique flavours from different regions in Thailand. I hope Qatar Airways passengers will enjoy my menu, and I'll make Thailand proud by showcasing and representing the Thai culture and our culinary tradition."
Chef Ton's menu features a mix of newly-created dishes as well as signature classics from Michelin-star and Asia's number-one restaurant, Le Du. Passengers can look forward to the iconic Le Du River Prawn dish and Coconut Sago dessert onboard, while the Salmon entrée, Beef Short Rib Curry and Lobster Curry are specially created by Chef Ton for the exclusive Qatar Airways Business Class Menu.