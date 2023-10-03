Grab aims to expand from delivery platform to offering 'food experience'

He said the new features are part of Grab's efforts to transform its GrabFood services from a "food delivery platform" to a "comprehensive food experience provider”.

The features are also part of Grab's ambitious goal of leveraging its strengths in innovation and technology to meet the evolving needs of today's consumers, allowing the company to address the demands of the digital lifestyle while also alleviating consumer pain points across four dimensions, or 4S, he said.

The 4S are — save time, save efforts or convenience, save price, and save the environment.

"We aim to go beyond being just a mere food delivery platform. We aspire to emerge as a comprehensive food experience solutions provider dedicated to serving people in Thailand,” he said.

According to the company, the new features include Self-Pickup, Order For Later, Group Order, Dine-In, Flash Sale, Saver Delivery, Plastic Cutlery Opt-Out, and Carbon Offset.

He explained that some of the features were launched earlier this year, while others are still in the development stage before the trial launch later this year.

He expected that all of the features would be introduced to the market next year, while the ones that were already released this year could add more functions to provide users with a better experience.

Citing the Self-Pick Up features that were introduced in April as an example, he said he was confident all of the features would be well received by users.

Self-Pick Up allows users to order food or beverages via the Grab app and pick them up at the restaurant without having to wait in a queue, he said.

According to user feedback, 53% of users use this feature to avoid long lines. This feature is most frequently used in Samyan Mitr Town, The Parq, EmQuartier, CentralWorld, and Silom Edge.