Ride-hailing service inDrive aims to empower customers with choice

Roman Ermoshin, director of business development for Asia Pacific at inDrive, said the company believes that the power of negotiation plays an important role in society.

He pointed out that a high commission, high price during rush hours, and incentive offerings are not sustainable for ride-hailing service operations.

This is the biggest difference, as inDrive application allows passengers and drivers to have freedom of choice, he said, adding that the company expects the application to create a positive impact among more than 1 billion people worldwide.

He said accreditation from DLT enables the company to further develop services in line with the government strategy and support.

"This underscores our relentless commitment to the guidelines set by the DLT and to contribute towards developing the ride-hailing industry in Thailand by enabling choice and reliable service.”

Meanwhile, Varoontape Tanlamai, inDrive’s head of business development for Thailand, said the company has outlined a plan to ensure sustainable growth — keeping customer acquisition cost at low level, avoid charging a high take rate, and avoid forcing drivers to take orders.

He added that there was still room to boost growth despite high competition, due to growing digital trends and market size.

“Our platform delivers something that most ride-hailing services cannot provide," he said, "We bring more transparency, freedom of choice and fairness to our users."

inDrive is currently available in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Pattaya. The application can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store.