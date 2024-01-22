Commy heir reboots Thailand’s once-dominant phone accessory brand

Commy launched over 30 years ago as a humble retailer of phone accessories before transitioning to a household name manufacturing its own products. But the brand has fallen on hard times in recent years.

Arpariya, the daughter of Commy's founder Chavalit Manovilas, took over the company last year. Now, she faces the challenge of restoring the brand to its position as market leader, aiming for 10% revenue growth per year.

Her strategy focuses on dominating the online market, which she says is the future of retail.