SET spanks MGI with a trading pause while the stock continues to rise
With no sign of slowing down, the SET has again issued the symbol “P” for shares of Miss Grand International Corporation, or MGI, for the third time.
A trading halt, indicated by the symbol “P”, was placed on MGI shares by the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on February 28. The one-day suspension is being enforced due to trading condition alterations that deviated from fundamental factors.
The deviation triggered the imposition of Level 3 regulatory measures. This was the third time that MGI was upbraided by the letter “P” since it began market trading in December of last year.
February 20 saw the first imposition on MGI of Level 3 regulatory measures with a one-day trading halt and the “P” symbol.
Just three days later, SET again announced a one-day trading suspension for MGI and the application of the “P” marker.
On February 27, 2024, MGI stock closed with a significant increase, hitting a ceiling at 30.50%, gaining 15.25 baht, and reaching a closing price of 65.25 baht.
The stock made its trading debut on December 14, 2023, with an initial public offering (IPO) price of 4.95 baht.