Schneider Electric announces new strategies to close the ‘green gap’

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday (March 14) to unveil its 2024 business direction and strategy, Mongkhon Tangsiriwit, Schneider Electric's cluster president for Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar, noted that the move is consistent with the next wave of digitalisation, in which Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning will be integrated for better software system performance, while Information Technology and Operational Technology will seamlessly merge to improve efficiency.

The direction aligns with Schneider Electric's goal of closing the so-called “green gap” by helping companies that have not yet implemented a comprehensive sustainability strategy.

According to a recent sustainability goals survey conducted in collaboration with Milieu Insight to gather Asian business leaders’ perspectives on sustainability and environmental issues, more than 90% of businesses in Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Thailand view digital transformation as critical to driving sustainability.

The survey of more than 4,500 corporate leaders, including 500 from Thailand, found that climate change affects energy supply or demand by 44% and recovery ability by 41%, particularly preliminary projects or technology implemented by companies to meet energy goals.

Furthermore, many organisations believe that sustainability leads to 44% more business opportunities, 42% more innovation and competitiveness, and 38% more cost savings and financial benefits.