Krungsri’s QR payment services for Thai tourists to Laos kicks off

Thai tourists can use the KMA krungsri app to scan QR codes containing the Lao QR code symbol at merchants in Lao PDR. Similarly, merchants use Krungsri Biz Mung-Mee for their corporate operations, the bank said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Krungsri Mung-Mee Shop for Individual Businesses can accept payments from Lao tourists quickly, easily, and securely.

This initiative was part of Krungsri's current medium-term business plan (2024-26), which aimed to strengthen the bank's comprehensive network throughout ASEAN.

Ninlawan Jerraboon, Krungsri's head of Transaction Banking Group, said that the latest expansion into Laos is especially beneficial for travellers between the two countries, as well as merchants looking to increase sales opportunities.

"Currently, QR code payments are widely used in ASEAN for both tourism and business. This simplifies, expedites, and secures cross-border transactions within ASEAN. More importantly, it increases the region's economic bargaining power and competitiveness," she explained.

Recognising the importance of developing digital payment innovations such as QR code payments, she said that Krungsri would continue to expand its services to include the entire ASEAN region and Asia-Pacific, with the goal of becoming the leading regional financial institution that connects all customer needs with trust.