BMA, Krungthep Thanakorn ordered to settle bills with BTSC

This amount covers the operating and maintenance costs for the BTS Green Line’s extensions 1 and two as well as the interest based on the rate set by Krung Thai Bank calculated from the date the suit was filed until the full payment is made.

The court session lasted about 10 minutes during which the judges said they would uphold the lower court’s decision and require the defendants to jointly cover operating costs for the extensions.

The bill has been broken down as 2.35 billion baht, which includes interest on a basic cost of 2.19 billion baht, on the operation and maintenance of Green Line extension 1.