BMA, Krungthep Thanakorn ordered to settle bills with BTSC

The Supreme Administrative Court convened on Friday morning to issue a verdict on the long-standing case over the outstanding payment for the operation and maintenance of two Green Line extensions.
In the verdict, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Krungthep Thanakom Co Ltd have been given 180 days to pay 11.76 billion baht to the Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Co Ltd (BTSC).
This amount covers the operating and maintenance costs for the BTS Green Line’s extensions 1 and two as well as the interest based on the rate set by Krung Thai Bank calculated from the date the suit was filed until the full payment is made.
The court session lasted about 10 minutes during which the judges said they would uphold the lower court’s decision and require the defendants to jointly cover operating costs for the extensions.
The bill has been broken down as 2.35 billion baht, which includes interest on a basic cost of 2.19 billion baht, on the operation and maintenance of Green Line extension 1.
Additionally, they must pay 9.41 billion baht on an initial cost of 8.79 billion baht owed to BTSC for operating and maintaining Green Line extension 2.
The interest has been based on the 1% per annum MLR rate set by Krung Thai Bank.
The court has also ordered the defendants to partially cover court fees based on the case’s outcome.