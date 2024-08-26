Royal Enfield to boost Thai presence with big investment, new models

Despite ongoing economic turbulence, he expressed unwavering confidence in the Thai market.

He projected the Thai mid-size motorcycle market (250-750 cc) to remain stable at approximately 25,000-27,000 units this year. This forecast comes amidst ongoing economic and political uncertainty in the country.

"This year presents a challenging landscape for the motorcycle market due to various economic factors, including household debt and reduced consumer purchasing power," Dua noted.

In terms of Thailand's recent political turmoil, he believes the country will recover smoothly as usual, returning to stability with the new government in place to drive economic growth.

Despite these challenges, Royal Enfield expects to grow by 10-20% during the fiscal year 2024/2025, which ends in March 2025. Last year, approximately 4,000 Royal Enfield motorcycles were sold.

Meanwhile, the company attributes its positive outlook to its expansion strategy, which aims to increase its presence throughout Thailand. Royal Enfield currently operates 36 dealerships in 24 provinces, and plans to add 14 more outlets by March 2025.

Dua emphasised the critical role of local dealers nationwide in not only increasing access to aftersales services but also building the rider community and fostering loyalty.