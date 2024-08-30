Microsoft promotes artificial intelligence for every Thai

During a media briefing on Thursday, managing director Dhanawat Suthumpun said that one of the initiative’s goals is to train one million Thais in AI literacy within one fiscal year, which ends in June 2025. The figure corresponds to an earlier statement by its CEO, Satya Nadella, who announced plans to train over two million AI workers in Southeast Asia each year.

Building upon the success of Nadella’s visit last year, the vision is underpinned by three core strategies: Skills, Scale, and Secure, which aim to accelerate Thailand’s digital economy and foster inclusive growth.

“Microsoft recognises the immense potential of AI and cloud computing to drive positive change in Thailand. Our ‘AI for All Thais’ vision is to empower every citizen with the transformative power of AI through skills development, scalable adoption and a secure and trusted digital ecosystem,” he stated.

It also reinforces Microsoft’s dedication to Thailand’s AI and cloud revolution. The company has made significant investments in digital infrastructure, including a new data centre region.

This expansion will enhance the availability of Microsoft’s hyperscale cloud services, ensuring enterprise-grade reliability, performance, and compliance with local data residency and privacy standards.