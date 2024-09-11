PTT CEO outlines business strategies for balanced sustainability

Kongkrapan Intarajang, CEO and president of energy giant PTT recently reiterated the company’s new vision and outlined the business strategies it was adopting as part of its “Together For Sustainable Thailand, Sustainable World” approach.

“The company operates on the principle of balanced sustainability, in terms of economy, society, environment, and corporate governance,” he said, adding that PTT’s aim was to be a national energy company benefitting Thailand and all stakeholders.

Regarding business strategies, PTT plans to strengthen and enhance competitiveness in its core hydrocarbon business, which has performed well but needs to evolve. The company must reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to rapidly changing environmental conditions.

For its Upstream and Power businesses, PTT will expand exploration and production with partners, ensuring competitive costs, and push for the development of the overlapping maritime area between Thailand and Cambodia to enhance national energy security. The power generation business is mandated to enhance reliability and decarbonise the PTT group.