Empowering university clubs to grow into successful startups

SWU Sandbox was just established at the beginning of 2024. During the planning phase, our group of 8–9 members was quite new to everything and lacked a proper space for meetings and planning. Our club president decided to reach out to True Space, knowing they had a partnership with the university. We received excellent support from the very start and continue to do so to this day,” explained Saowaluck Chopsorn, a fourth-year economics student and the club's secretary.

Although the club has been established for less than a year, SWU Sandbox has grown into a student community with more than 100 members. They have collaborated with the university’s student affairs department to promote various activities, from providing basic business knowledge and organizing project development camps to hosting idea-pitching sessions open to the entire university.

The top 10 teams will soon compete in a final showcase where external companies will be invited to view and potentially support the projects.

We are very proud that this club has become a reality. It feels great to play a role in developing the potential of our students, some of whom may go on to create real startups, while also passing the torch to the next generation of students,” said Natcha Promsuri, who oversees the club’s activities.

An Alternative Space that Meets the Needs of Modern Learning

In an era where libraries are no longer the sole source of important information, students are using tablets instead of notebooks and textbooks. They now have the freedom to seek knowledge anywhere they choose. The key today is having spaces and facilities that meet the needs of modern learning, and True Space seems to be one of the options that addresses these needs.

“I like coming here to work because the tables have power outlets, which is convenient. The table height is just right, the chairs are comfortable, and the space is open and bright, making it feel less cramped. When I need a break, I can look out the window,” shared some of the students who frequently come to work at True Space Asok.

Piromsurank Singhanat, one of these students, further explained, “Coming to True Space is different from going to a library or a café. In the library, we have to be quiet, so we can’t talk, discuss, or tutor each other. In cafés, the background noise can be too loud, making it hard to concentrate. Here, there are individual desks where we can focus on our work, as well as group tables where we can study together or hold meetings.”

A Startup Ecosystem and Community Filled with Opportunities

In addition to targeting students, True Space is now strategically expanding its focus to SMEs and startups, providing opportunities for business development. The strong business network fostered through partnerships with both public and private sectors, such as the Office of SMEs Promotion (OSMEP) and the Federation of Thai SMEs, attracts entrepreneurs to rent private office spaces or use the co-working spaces, helping them reduce costs. True Space also serves as a venue for hosting various business promotion events, reinforcing its role as a key player in Thailand’s startup ecosystem.

“We have several SME and startup entrepreneurs renting spaces or becoming members at various branches. They benefit from our comprehensive facilities that support their operations. We also offer event spaces that accommodate a good number of people. Recently, we successfully hosted a business deal event for a startup,” explained the Senior Leader, of True Space Shop Management.

Adapting in an Era of Change

Amid declining demand for traditional office rentals due to changing work models, such as remote and hybrid work, and increasing competition from cafes and shopping centres in the co-working space trend, True Space has continued to adapt and grow steadily by leveraging the following key strategies and strengths:

• Flexible Work Solutions: Offering modern, well-designed workspaces that accommodate various flexible work styles.

• Community Building: Hosting diverse activities for students and entrepreneurs while fostering a strong community that connects partners and users.

• Exclusive Discounts and Member Benefits: Members enjoy special perks, such as discounts on True Group services, enhancing the value of membership and providing a comprehensive user experience.

Believe it or not, the entire second floor of True Space Asok used to be the call centre department for a global airline,” Nuanpun began as she highlighted the unique features of the space.

“When this airline was renovating its office and rented our space, we were able to provide a workspace that met their needs perfectly. They eventually became regular clients. At the same time, this very space has also been transformed for events or parties, which we successfully organized. We rearranged the tables and chairs and provided the necessary amenities and technology. This high level of flexibility is a key strength of True Space—it’s always ready to meet any demand,” she emphasized in conclusion.