Thai Airways union, creditors push back against proposed govt control

According to the Finance Ministry’s amendment, Panya Chupanich, director-general of the Transport Ministry’s Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning, and Polchak Nimwatana, deputy director of the Finance Ministry’s State Enterprise Policy Office, will be appointed as additional plan administrators.

The union and creditors are concerned that this increased government involvement could lead to political interference, especially in decisions on aircraft procurement, potentially comprising the airline’s independence and global competitiveness.

Asst Prof Dr Pracha Koonnathamdee, a member of the creditor committee, raised concerns about the negative impact that heightened government control could have on the airline’s financial health and operational efficiency. He stressed the importance of good governance and warned against excessive intervention.

A creditors’ meeting scheduled on Friday will be pivotal in determining Thai Airways’ future direction. The union is urging creditors to reject the proposed amendment to safeguard the airline’s long-term sustainability.