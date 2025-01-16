C.P. Group lodges complaint against alleged scammers seeking investments

Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group) recently filed a police complaint urging legal actions against individuals who have been using the name and images of its senior chairman in an investment scam, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The statement said scammers have been using the name and image of Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of C.P. Group, in fabricated news articles and advertisements designed to look like credible content from reputable media outlets.
These fraudulent materials aim to deceive the public into participating in fake investment schemes by offering promises of high returns, the company said.
C.P. Group’s representatives have filed a complaint at Phahonyothin Police Station in Bangkok, as well as presented evidence to investigators to confirm that the materials are fake and have no connection to the organisation or its chairman, it said.
The company vowed to pursue legal actions against the perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law. It also urged the public not to share or forward these misleading messages to prevent the spread of fake news.
C.P. Group warned the public not to trust or engage in any transactions based on unconfirmed claims, as it may result in financial loss or theft of personal information.
To report suspicious content or suspected investment scammers, contact the Cyber Police via hotline 1441 or alert the local police station.