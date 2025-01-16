C.P. Group lodges complaint against alleged scammers seeking investments

Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group) recently filed a police complaint urging legal actions against individuals who have been using the name and images of its senior chairman in an investment scam, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said scammers have been using the name and image of Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of C.P. Group, in fabricated news articles and advertisements designed to look like credible content from reputable media outlets.

These fraudulent materials aim to deceive the public into participating in fake investment schemes by offering promises of high returns, the company said.