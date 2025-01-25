Google stays top for 5th year as the most desired workplace for youth

Google has retained its crown for 5 consecutive years as the most desired workplace for young professionals. In second place is SCG, a century-old Thai corporation, followed by PTT in third, Toyota Motor Thailand in fourth, and Shopee rounding out the top 5.

WorkVenture reveals the results of its 2025 survey on the top 50 "dream companies" where young professionals most want to work. The survey gathered opinions from 12,559 respondents aged 22–35, primarily white-collar workers in Bangkok and surrounding areas, and evaluated over 10,000 companies without revealing names or offering guidance.

Here are the companies that captured the hearts of young professionals:

1. Google – The global tech giant.

2. SCG – Thailand's century-old organization.

3. PTT – The national energy corporation transforming into a leading petrochemical giant.

4. Toyota Motor Thailand – The top Japanese automaker in the Thai market for decades.

Other notable rankings include:

5. Shopee Thailand

6. Bangchak

7. LINE

8. BJC Big C

9. SCB X

10. Thai Beverage Public Company Limited – ASEAN’s beverage leader.

11. Kasikornbank

12. Agoda

13. Netflix

14. Khotkool

15. LINE MAN Wongnai

16. Unilever – A global leader in consumer goods, operating in Thailand for 100 years.

17. AIS

18. Meta – Social media giant with over 3 billion users across Facebook and Instagram.

19. Mitr Phol

20. Sansiri Public Company Limited

Rankings 21–50:

21. Central Group

22. Lazada

23. AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited

24. CP Group

25. Bitkub

26. Osotspa Public Company Limited – A 134-year-old energy drink leader.

27. Saha Pathanapibul Public Company Limited

28. Thai Airways – The national carrier undergoing privatization.

29. The Mall Group – Making a strong debut in the top 30.

30. SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited

31. TikTok

32. The Standard

33. IKEA

34. Siam Commercial Bank – Celebrating 118 years.

35. Thai Oil Public Company Limited

36. Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

37. RS Group Public Company Limited

38. Krungsri Bank – A 70-year-old financial institution.

39. True Corporation Public Company Limited

40. Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited

41. Krungthai Bank

42. Procter & Gamble Thailand (P&G)

43. Boon Rawd Brewery Co., Ltd.

44. AWD Thailand

45. PTG Energy Public Company Limited

46. EY Thailand

47. BMW Thailand – Returning as a dream workplace for young professionals.

48. Uni-Charm Thailand

49. Good Deal Entertainment Co., Ltd. – Attracting over 20,000 job applications from young talent.

50. The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)

