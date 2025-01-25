Google stays top for 5th year as the most desired workplace for youth

WorkVenture reveals the results of its 2025 survey on the top 50 "dream companies" where young professionals most want to work. The survey gathered opinions from 12,559 respondents aged 22–35, primarily white-collar workers in Bangkok and surrounding areas, and evaluated over 10,000 companies without revealing names or offering guidance.
Here are the companies that captured the hearts of young professionals:
1. Google – The global tech giant.
2. SCG – Thailand's century-old organization.
3. PTT – The national energy corporation transforming into a leading petrochemical giant.
4. Toyota Motor Thailand – The top Japanese automaker in the Thai market for decades.
Other notable rankings include:
5. Shopee Thailand
6. Bangchak
7. LINE
8. BJC Big C
9. SCB X
10. Thai Beverage Public Company Limited – ASEAN’s beverage leader.
11. Kasikornbank
12. Agoda
13. Netflix
14. Khotkool
15. LINE MAN Wongnai
16. Unilever – A global leader in consumer goods, operating in Thailand for 100 years.
17. AIS
18. Meta – Social media giant with over 3 billion users across Facebook and Instagram.
19. Mitr Phol
20. Sansiri Public Company Limited
Rankings 21–50:
21. Central Group
22. Lazada
23. AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited
24. CP Group
25. Bitkub
26. Osotspa Public Company Limited – A 134-year-old energy drink leader.
27. Saha Pathanapibul Public Company Limited
28. Thai Airways – The national carrier undergoing privatization.
29. The Mall Group – Making a strong debut in the top 30.
30. SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited
31. TikTok
32. The Standard
33. IKEA
34. Siam Commercial Bank – Celebrating 118 years.
35. Thai Oil Public Company Limited
36. Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
37. RS Group Public Company Limited
38. Krungsri Bank – A 70-year-old financial institution.
39. True Corporation Public Company Limited
40. Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited
41. Krungthai Bank
42. Procter & Gamble Thailand (P&G)
43. Boon Rawd Brewery Co., Ltd.
44. AWD Thailand
45. PTG Energy Public Company Limited
46. EY Thailand
47. BMW Thailand – Returning as a dream workplace for young professionals.
48. Uni-Charm Thailand
49. Good Deal Entertainment Co., Ltd. – Attracting over 20,000 job applications from young talent.
50. The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)