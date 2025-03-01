True Rejects Illegal Cable Claims, Affirms Cable Compliance

True Corporation PLC has issued a formal statement on Saturday refuting allegations of its involvement in the installation of unauthorised communication cables across the Thai-Laos Friendship Bridge.
The company clarified that recent media reports linking True to such activities are inaccurate, and that all its cross-border fibre optic infrastructure is fully compliant with regulatory requirements.
The company explained that the conduit depicted in media reports is a shared duct, housing fibre optic gateway cables belonging to multiple Thai telecommunications operators, including True.
True's cables within this duct are clearly labelled, confirming their status as authorised cross-border lines, sanctioned by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).
True categorically stated that all its cross-border fibre optic cables, regardless of location, have been installed with the necessary legal permissions.
The company emphasised that it provides connectivity exclusively to licensed telecommunications operators in neighbouring countries, and does not extend cable laying services to unauthorised individuals or entities.
In a move to further substantiate its claims, True has submitted a detailed report to the NBTC, providing comprehensive evidence to confirm the legality of its communication lines.
The company explicitly denied any involvement in the clandestine installation of illegal communication infrastructure to neighbouring nations.
True Corporation reiterated its unwavering commitment to collaborating with government agencies and industry partners to combat call centre fraud, particularly those operations based in border regions.
The company highlighted its strict adherence to NBTC directives throughout Thailand, including the removal of unauthorised signal towers and the deployment of Small Cell infrastructure to enhance connectivity for Thai consumers.
Furthermore, True has bolstered its customer security measures with the implementation of the "True Cyber Safe" system. This initiative provides automatic protection against cyber threats originating from malicious links and websites, without requiring customer registration or application downloads.
This service, offered at no additional cost, safeguards True and dtac customers from harmful URLs accessed via SMS or web browsers, and also protects True Online users from potentially dangerous websites.