True Rejects Illegal Cable Claims, Affirms Cable Compliance

True Corporation PLC has issued a formal statement on Saturday refuting allegations of its involvement in the installation of unauthorised communication cables across the Thai-Laos Friendship Bridge.

The company clarified that recent media reports linking True to such activities are inaccurate, and that all its cross-border fibre optic infrastructure is fully compliant with regulatory requirements.

The company explained that the conduit depicted in media reports is a shared duct, housing fibre optic gateway cables belonging to multiple Thai telecommunications operators, including True.

True's cables within this duct are clearly labelled, confirming their status as authorised cross-border lines, sanctioned by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

True categorically stated that all its cross-border fibre optic cables, regardless of location, have been installed with the necessary legal permissions.

