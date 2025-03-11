Bangkok Airways suspends northern Thailand flights because of haze

Bangkok Airways has announced the suspension of its Lampang-Mae Hong Son route from March 15 to April 20 due to persistent haze caused by forest fires in northern Thailand.
Mae Hong Son Airport confirmed the cancellation of Flights PG 205 and PG 206, the only direct service between the two cities operated by Bangkok Airways. The airline, which currently provides the sole air link to Mae Hong Son Airport, operates five weekly flights on the Suvarnabhumi-Lampang-Mae Hong Son route.
The suspension affects only the Lampang-Mae Hong Son leg of the journey. Flights between Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and Lampang (PG 203/204 and PG 205/206) will continue to operate as scheduled during this period.
Passengers booked on the affected flights are advised to contact Bangkok Airways to discuss alternative travel arrangements. The airline urges passengers to plan ahead to minimise disruption.
The annual dry season in northern Thailand is frequently marred by haze from forest fires and agricultural burning, which often results in air-travel disruptions.
Ekkavit Meepien, Governor of Mae Hong Son Province, clarified that the flight cancellations were a necessary safety precaution due to reduced visibility caused by the haze. He attributed the haze to a combination of weather conditions, local burning practices, and fires in neighbouring countries.
The Governor emphasised that efforts to mitigate the haze have been successful, noting a significant reduction in hotspots compared to the previous year. Data from the Mae Hong Son Provincial Office of Natural Resources and Environment showed a decrease from 758 hotspots between 1 January and 28 February 2024, to 97 hotspots during the same period in 2025.
Despite the improvement, Bangkok Airways stated that it must adhere to strict aviation safety standards, which require sufficient visibility for safe operations.