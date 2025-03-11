Bangkok Airways suspends northern Thailand flights because of haze

Bangkok Airways has announced the suspension of its Lampang-Mae Hong Son route from March 15 to April 20 due to persistent haze caused by forest fires in northern Thailand.

Mae Hong Son Airport confirmed the cancellation of Flights PG 205 and PG 206, the only direct service between the two cities operated by Bangkok Airways. The airline, which currently provides the sole air link to Mae Hong Son Airport, operates five weekly flights on the Suvarnabhumi-Lampang-Mae Hong Son route.

The suspension affects only the Lampang-Mae Hong Son leg of the journey. Flights between Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and Lampang (PG 203/204 and PG 205/206) will continue to operate as scheduled during this period.