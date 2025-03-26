Hospitality Sector Undergoes Dynamic Evolution: Minor Hotels unveils bold rebranding to drive global growth

The hospitality sector is undergoing significant transformation worldwide, driven by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements and dynamic economic forces.
Amid these changes, Thailand’s Minor Hotels has launched a bold rebranding effort, a significant step marking a near-unprecedented change in the company's 50-year history. This initiative is designed to solidify their position as an industry leader through innovation.
According to the Hospitality Global Market Report, the sector's market size is projected to grow to US$5.72 trillion in 2025 from last year’s $5.38 trillion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.
This upward trajectory is expected to continue, reaching $7.24 trillion by 2029, driven by rising travel and tourism, cultural shifts, and significant infrastructure investments.
In this dynamic landscape, key trends include increased personalisation, integration of artificial intelligence, adoption of contactless technologies and greater focus on wellness and sustainability.
Minor Hotels is responding to these trends by rebranding and expanding its services to capture new growth opportunities.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Minor Hotels’ chief commercial officer Ian Di Tullio explained how the initiative will translate into a pivotal evolution for the organisation.
“In Darwin’s theory, it’s not the strongest or the fastest that survive. It’s the ones that adapt to their environment. For us, this evolution is about thoughtfully reflecting on what is required for us as an organisation to evolve, to grow, to compete, and to become one of the best hospitality companies in the world,” he said.
With a global portfolio spanning over 560 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments in 58 countries, Minor Hotels has established itself as a versatile player in the hospitality industry.
Its vision of creating an interconnected world is embodied through its portfolio of eight brands, namely Anantara, Avani, Elewana Collection, NH, NH Collection, nhow, Oaks, and Tivoli.
The company’s new growth strategy includes adding 300 properties by the end of 2027, with strategic priorities centred around enhancing guest experiences, expanding its presence, and driving digital innovation.
Pillars of Rebranding
The rebranding signifies a bold business strategy designed to strengthen its position across both B2C and B2B markets, allowing it to thrive in the ever-evolving hospitality landscape.
By consolidating its online presence through the minorhotels.com platform, Minor Hotels is not just simplifying guest interactions but also positioning itself to capture a larger share of direct bookings. This reflects the growing trend of bypassing third-party intermediaries to improve margins and to foster closer ties with guests.
The company has also introduced a mobile app to further enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency. By centralising reservations and hotel services, the app meets the rising demand for convenience and immediacy in the digital age.
Apart from its plans to launch two new brands in the luxury segment, Minor Hotels is also adopting the “soft brand” concept to diversify its offerings and cater to independent hotels seeking to leverage the company’s network.
This strategy will not just attract niche markets but will also open new streams of revenue, underscoring Minor Hotels' ability to adapt to market demands.
Beyond hotels, the rebranding also targets the business sector through initiatives like Minor PRO. This platform consolidates communication and services for event planners and travel agents, opening the door to industry professionals who drive group bookings and large-scale events.
Similarly, the integration of loyalty programmes under Minor DISCOVERY highlights Minor Hotels' aim to maximise customer retention and encourage repeat business.
Navigating Challenges and Opportunities
Despite global economic fluctuations, Di Tullio said he was confident in the resilience of the hospitality sector, emphasising the company’s preparedness to navigate short-term challenges while achieving sustainable growth.
The rebranding aligns with broader industry trends, including digital transformation, sustainability, and the pursuit of personalised travel experiences. Minor Hotels’ strategies position it as both a trendsetter and a key player shaping the future of hospitality.