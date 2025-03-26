Hospitality Sector Undergoes Dynamic Evolution: Minor Hotels unveils bold rebranding to drive global growth

The hospitality sector is undergoing significant transformation worldwide, driven by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements and dynamic economic forces.

Amid these changes, Thailand’s Minor Hotels has launched a bold rebranding effort, a significant step marking a near-unprecedented change in the company's 50-year history. This initiative is designed to solidify their position as an industry leader through innovation.

According to the Hospitality Global Market Report, the sector's market size is projected to grow to US$5.72 trillion in 2025 from last year’s $5.38 trillion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

This upward trajectory is expected to continue, reaching $7.24 trillion by 2029, driven by rising travel and tourism, cultural shifts, and significant infrastructure investments.

In this dynamic landscape, key trends include increased personalisation, integration of artificial intelligence, adoption of contactless technologies and greater focus on wellness and sustainability.

Minor Hotels is responding to these trends by rebranding and expanding its services to capture new growth opportunities.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Minor Hotels’ chief commercial officer Ian Di Tullio explained how the initiative will translate into a pivotal evolution for the organisation.