Minor Hotels Targets Aggressive Asian Expansion with Global Ambitions

Minor Hotels Group has unveiled an ambitious strategy to expand its portfolio throughout Asia, with plans to exceed 1,000 hotels worldwide within the next five years, company executives announced on Wednesday.

Minor owns eight hospitality brands, with operations spanning 60 countries.

The company currently operates 561 hotels worldwide, with another 114 signed projects in the pipeline. China and Southeast Asia account for 44 of the upcoming projects.

Minor said another 173 projects are under negotiation – 58 in China and Southeast Asia, 52 in Europe and Latin America, 41 in the Middle East and Africa, and 22 in Australia and New Zealand.

Puneet Dhawan, head of Asia, said the ambitious growth strategy aligns with Minor Group CEO Dillip Rajakarier's target of double-digit expansion from 2025 onwards.

Dhawan highlighted Minor’s "asset-right" policy to unlock capital by owning or leasing more hotels, with most properties being franchised and managed rather than directly owned.

However, he said the company remains receptive to other opportunities, including potential expansion into the holistic wellness sector.

Minor’s core priority is to solidify its presence in Asia, he said.

“China and India will be key markets in Asia due to their large scale. Nevertheless, we are also focused on other countries, particularly Thailand, which remains our primary market in Southeast Asia due to its considerable tourism growth and supportive government measures, such as the free visa policy,” he stated.

The group is also interested in entering new markets such as Japan, while exploring expansion opportunities in Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, he said, adding that its eight brands suit the characteristics of these destinations.