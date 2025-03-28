Bangkok\'s Baiyoke Sky Swayed by Myanmar Quake; Building Declared Safe

Bangkok's iconic Baiyoke Sky tower, Thailand's tallest building, experienced noticeable tremors following a powerful 8.2 magnitude earthquake in neighbouring Myanmar on Friday at 13:20 local time.
Despite the building swaying, management has confirmed that a thorough inspection revealed no structural damage or cracks to the building's glass facade, the most vulnerable component.
The earthquake, with an epicentre located at latitude 21.682 degrees north and longitude 96.121 degrees east – approximately 10 kilometres deep and northwest of Pang Mapha District in Mae Hong Son Province – caused significant tremors throughout Bangkok, particularly in high-rise buildings.
In response to public concern, the Baiyoke Sky management released a statement on their official Facebook page, reassuring customers and the public that the building remained safe.
"Following the earthquake on 28th March at 13:20, we are pleased to confirm that the Baiyoke Sky Hotel (Baiyoke Tower II) is in excellent condition," the statement read. "A comprehensive inspection has revealed no damage to the glass panels, which are the most susceptible to seismic activity."
The management emphasised that the building's design incorporates earthquake-resistant features, allowing it to flex and sway in a controlled manner during seismic events. This design, they asserted, is intended to prevent severe damage or collapse.
"Our structure is designed to withstand earthquakes of a greater magnitude than typical buildings," the statement continued. "The building's structure is engineered to 'flex' or 'sway' within manageable parameters during an earthquake, thus preventing catastrophic damage."
During the tremor, the hotel staff implemented evacuation procedures to ensure the safety of all guests and personnel. The management reiterated that all guests were safely evacuated and cared for according to established safety protocols.
The Baiyoke Sky's reassurance comes as a relief to residents and visitors in Bangkok, who were shaken by the powerful earthquake originating in Myanmar.