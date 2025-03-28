Bangkok\'s Baiyoke Sky Swayed by Myanmar Quake; Building Declared Safe

The management emphasised that the building's design incorporates earthquake-resistant features, allowing it to flex and sway in a controlled manner during seismic events. This design, they asserted, is intended to prevent severe damage or collapse.

"Our structure is designed to withstand earthquakes of a greater magnitude than typical buildings," the statement continued. "The building's structure is engineered to 'flex' or 'sway' within manageable parameters during an earthquake, thus preventing catastrophic damage."

During the tremor, the hotel staff implemented evacuation procedures to ensure the safety of all guests and personnel. The management reiterated that all guests were safely evacuated and cared for according to established safety protocols.

The Baiyoke Sky's reassurance comes as a relief to residents and visitors in Bangkok, who were shaken by the powerful earthquake originating in Myanmar.

