Myanmar Rocked by Century\'s Strongest Quake; Bridge Collapses, State of Emergency Declared

A powerful earthquake, registering 8.2 on the Richter scale, has devastated parts of Myanmar, marking the most intense seismic event in the country for a century.
The tremor, striking at approximately 13:21 local time on Thursday, 28th March, has triggered a state of emergency and caused significant damage, including the partial collapse of the historic Ava Bridge in Mandalay.
According to reports from Bloomberg News, the earthquake’s impact was felt across the region, with tremors even reported in Vietnam, despite the lack of a direct border.
In Thailand, at least one building in Bangkok is reported to have collapsed. The Thai Meteorological Department initially recorded the earthquake at 8.2 magnitude, with a depth of 10 kilometres.
However, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude of 7.7 and a depth of 16 kilometres, placing the epicentre northwest of Sagaing and near Mandalay.
"This is one of the most powerful earthquakes globally since 2023," Bloomberg reported, citing USGS data. A significant aftershock, measuring 6.4, followed shortly after, further exacerbating the situation.
Video footage, verified by Reuters, captured the dramatic collapse of sections of the Ava Bridge, a vital crossing over the Irrawaddy River in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city. Social media platforms have been inundated with images and videos of the destruction, including collapsed temples in Mandalay.
In Naypyidaw, the capital, AFP journalists reported that ceiling tiles fell and walls cracked in buildings, including the National Museum. Mizzima News reported similar damage, highlighting the widespread impact of the tremor.
Eleven Media Group, citing the Save The Trees Foundation, reported the collapse of the Wailuwun Temple in Taungoo, resulting in six fatalities, including five homeless children. There are also reports of over 20 children potentially trapped in a collapsed school.
Myanmar is located along the Sagaing Fault, a seismically active region, and has experienced several significant earthquakes in the past.
USGS records show more than six earthquakes of magnitude 7.0 occurred between 1930 and 1956. In 2016, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Bagan caused significant damage to ancient temples and claimed three lives.
Experts have expressed concerns about the rapid urbanisation and deteriorating infrastructure in Myanmar’s cities, which increase the vulnerability of populated areas to seismic events. The country’s already strained medical system, particularly in rural regions, faces further pressure.
The Myanmar military, which seized power in a 2021 coup, has declared a state of emergency across affected regions.
In a statement released via Telegram, the military stated, “The government will investigate the situation promptly and carry out rescue operations and provide humanitarian assistance.”
Information from inside Myanmar remains limited due to tight media controls imposed by the military junta. Reuters reports that access to affected areas is restricted, and internet services in rural areas are unreliable. International media and aid organisations are relying heavily on social media reports, which are challenging to verify.
