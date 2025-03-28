Myanmar Rocked by Century\'s Strongest Quake; Bridge Collapses, State of Emergency Declared

A powerful earthquake, registering 8.2 on the Richter scale, has devastated parts of Myanmar, marking the most intense seismic event in the country for a century.

The tremor, striking at approximately 13:21 local time on Thursday, 28th March, has triggered a state of emergency and caused significant damage, including the partial collapse of the historic Ava Bridge in Mandalay.

According to reports from Bloomberg News, the earthquake’s impact was felt across the region, with tremors even reported in Vietnam, despite the lack of a direct border.

In Thailand, at least one building in Bangkok is reported to have collapsed. The Thai Meteorological Department initially recorded the earthquake at 8.2 magnitude, with a depth of 10 kilometres.

However, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude of 7.7 and a depth of 16 kilometres, placing the epicentre northwest of Sagaing and near Mandalay.

"This is one of the most powerful earthquakes globally since 2023," Bloomberg reported, citing USGS data. A significant aftershock, measuring 6.4, followed shortly after, further exacerbating the situation.

Video footage, verified by Reuters, captured the dramatic collapse of sections of the Ava Bridge, a vital crossing over the Irrawaddy River in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city. Social media platforms have been inundated with images and videos of the destruction, including collapsed temples in Mandalay.

