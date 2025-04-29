Court dismisses bribery case involving Rolls-Royce aircraft engines

According to the court, this influence led to a narrow comparison of only two medium-to-long-range aircraft models—Airbus A340-600 and Boeing B777-200ER—both equipped with Rolls-Royce engines.

This, despite the fact that the airline had previously encountered significant issues with the high maintenance costs and limited repair facilities associated with Rolls-Royce engines.

The actions of both defendants were tied to the procurement of six Boeing B777-200ER aircraft equipped with Rolls-Royce TRENT 892 engines, as well as components for TRENT 500 engines used in seven Airbus A340-500/600 aircraft, the court stated.

However, after reviewing the case, the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases ruled that the prosecution's evidence lacked sufficient weight to convict the defendants. The court therefore dismissed the case.