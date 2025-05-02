Thai Land Officials and Business Figures Released on Bail After Corruption Sentences

Six individuals, including former Thai land officials and prominent figures from Thai Nox Stainless Public Company Limited, have been temporarily released on bail pending appeal after receiving lengthy prison sentences in a corruption case.
The case initially involved 11 defendants, but as two were corporate entities, the focus shifted to the nine individuals who were handed custodial sentences.
It has emerged that one Thai and one foreign defendant absconded and failed to attend the verdict hearing, leading to arrest warrants and the forfeiture of their bail. This left seven individuals facing imprisonment.
However, on the 1st of May, the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Region 3 granted bail to one of these. The remaining six submitted applications to the Court of Appeal, which issued its decision today, granting them temporary release.
The six defendants granted bail are:
Krisanapong Pusakulsathaporn, a former Land Officer for Nakhon Ratchasima Province, who received a 42-year prison sentence.
Thiamsak Jinda, a former Level 7 Survey Technician, sentenced to 30 years imprisonment.
Prateep Sawaenglap, convicted of supporting the offences, who was handed a 24-year prison term.
Jean-Paul Tavernier, a French national and authorised director of Thai Nox Stainless Public Company Limited, sentenced to 12 years imprisonment.
Usana Mahagitsiri, daughter of businessman Prayudh Mahagitsiri, who received a 12-year prison sentence.
Prayudh Mahagitsiri, a director and Chief Executive Officer of Thai Nox Stainless Public Company Limited, sentenced to 24 years imprisonment.
The individuals have been released pending the outcome of their appeals against the sentences handed down in the corruption case.