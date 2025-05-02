Thai Land Officials and Business Figures Released on Bail After Corruption Sentences

Six individuals, including former Thai land officials and prominent figures from Thai Nox Stainless Public Company Limited, have been temporarily released on bail pending appeal after receiving lengthy prison sentences in a corruption case.

The case initially involved 11 defendants, but as two were corporate entities, the focus shifted to the nine individuals who were handed custodial sentences.

It has emerged that one Thai and one foreign defendant absconded and failed to attend the verdict hearing, leading to arrest warrants and the forfeiture of their bail. This left seven individuals facing imprisonment.

