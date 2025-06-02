Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi\'s Empire Completes Decade-Long Succession

A pivotal moment in the annals of Thai corporate history unfolded on 26th May 2025, as the sprawling business empire of 'Jao Sua Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi', one of Thailand's most affluent billionaires, formally announced a significant step in its leadership transition.

The founder of the vast, multi-trillion-baht TCC Group, renowned for its five core business pillars, has initiated a comprehensive handover of control to his five children.

This latest move saw Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi transfer shares, in equal measure, to his five offspring via Sattha Sub 9 Co., Ltd.

The transfers specifically concern three crucial companies previously managed by his three daughters: Thai Group Holdings Plc (TGH), Asset World Corp Plc (AWC), and Berli Jucker Plc (BJC).

Sattha Sub 9 Co., Ltd., established in 2022 and directly overseen by 'Jao Sua Charoen', indirectly holds controlling interests in BJC, AWC, and TGH.

The Five Pillars and Their New Custodians

The TCC Group, an enterprise valued in the trillions of baht, operates a diverse array of businesses both domestically and internationally.

Its formidable growth over six decades is testament to the vision of its founders, 'Jao Sua Charoen' and Khunying Wanna Sirivadhanabhakdi, with its foundational wealth notably stemming from strategic ventures within the alcoholic beverage industry.

