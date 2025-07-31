The Man Behind the Flag: Palin Lojanagosin Puts Thailand in Times Square

A striking image of the Thai national flag, accompanied by the hashtag #TruthFromThailand, has been gracing a digital billboard in the heart of New York City's Times Square.
This attention-grabbing display, designed to capture global awareness and inspire national pride, is the brainchild of Palin Lojanagosin, the visionary founder and CEO of Plan B Media Public Company Limited (PLANB).
His initiative serves to project Thailand's perspective and foster unity during a sensitive period, particularly concerning the Thai-Cambodian border situation.
Palin's efforts extend beyond the iconic New York landmark. Across Thailand, more than 19,775 digital screens showcase the Thai flag daily at 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM. This nationwide campaign aims to cultivate a sense of national pride and honour those who defend the country.
Often known by his nickname 'Bee', Palin holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from DePaul University in the United States and has completed the Directors Certification Program (DCP) from the Thai Institute of Directors.
His entrepreneurial journey began at 24 when he established Palin Production, a company pioneering advertising in unconventional spaces such as golf course restrooms, pubs, and cinemas.
This venture laid the groundwork for the creation of PLANB Media in 2005.
A significant turning point for PLANB was securing a lucrative concession to place advertisements on 1,220 Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) NGV buses, which propelled the company into wider recognition.
The company's name, 'Plan B', cleverly combines Palin's nickname with his belief that a robust contingency plan is fundamental to successful business operations.
This philosophy reflects his flexible, creative approach and his readiness to explore new market frontiers.
While PLANB encountered financial hurdles in its early stages, Palin's unwavering determination and strategic adaptability allowed the company to evolve into Thailand's dominant force in out-of-home media.
PLANB's portfolio now spans billboards, LED screens, airport advertising, public transport media, and even advertising within restrooms.
Palin's profound confidence in PLANB's future is underscored by his substantial personal investments in the company.
Between 2023 and 2025, he steadily acquired over 135.5 million shares in PLANB, amounting to more than 1.02 billion baht. This includes a major purchase of 85 million shares (approximately 680 million baht) in November 2023, an additional 22 million shares (around 122 million baht) in March 2025, and the conversion of PLANB-W1 warrants into 25 million ordinary shares (approximately 200 million baht).
Chuwit Kamolvisit, a prominent Thai public figure, publicly lauded Palin's patriotic gesture.
He noted that the Thai flag display on the New York billboard, reportedly costing 3 million baht per month, appears for one minute every hour.
Chuwit highlighted that Palin "is the owner of the concession for the most expensive billboard in New York" and praised his "love for the nation," stressing the critical importance of conveying the truth to the world, especially "amidst the untrustworthiness of Cambodia."