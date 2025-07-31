The Man Behind the Flag: Palin Lojanagosin Puts Thailand in Times Square

A striking image of the Thai national flag, accompanied by the hashtag #TruthFromThailand, has been gracing a digital billboard in the heart of New York City's Times Square.

This attention-grabbing display, designed to capture global awareness and inspire national pride, is the brainchild of Palin Lojanagosin, the visionary founder and CEO of Plan B Media Public Company Limited (PLANB).

His initiative serves to project Thailand's perspective and foster unity during a sensitive period, particularly concerning the Thai-Cambodian border situation.

Palin's efforts extend beyond the iconic New York landmark. Across Thailand, more than 19,775 digital screens showcase the Thai flag daily at 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM. This nationwide campaign aims to cultivate a sense of national pride and honour those who defend the country.

Often known by his nickname 'Bee', Palin holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from DePaul University in the United States and has completed the Directors Certification Program (DCP) from the Thai Institute of Directors.

His entrepreneurial journey began at 24 when he established Palin Production, a company pioneering advertising in unconventional spaces such as golf course restrooms, pubs, and cinemas.

This venture laid the groundwork for the creation of PLANB Media in 2005.

A significant turning point for PLANB was securing a lucrative concession to place advertisements on 1,220 Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) NGV buses, which propelled the company into wider recognition.

