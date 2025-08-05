PCL Hospitality Eyes Aggressive Expansion with 5,000-Room Portfolio Target by 2030

Built from the ground up, the resort has since become one of the most sought-after five-star destinations for both domestic and international travellers.

The company's international reach extends to Vietnam with the mega-development Vega City Nha Trang, featuring world-class brands such as Meliá, Gran Meliá, and New World Hotels.

PCL's portfolio also showcases its expertise in adaptive reuse, including the transformation of an existing structure into Best Western Matter Tiwanon.

Under its white-label model, PCL has helped local hotel owners create distinct hospitality brands from concept through to operations.

Notable examples include Riva Vibe Hotel Bangkok, offering guests a creative and vibrant stay, and Rain Tree Khao Yai Hotel, where PCL has elevated service quality whilst integrating local charm into every guest experience.

Christian Pucher, Managing Director of Development for Southeast Asia at Hilton, praised PCL's operational excellence: "PCL and the Hilton Group have enjoyed a long-standing partnership built on trust and proven results. PCL consistently demonstrates excellence in hotel operations. Their appointment to manage these new properties reflects Hilton's strategic growth in the region and PCL's ability to deliver global standards whilst enhancing the guest experience and promoting sustainable business outcomes."

Client testimonials further underscore PCL's impact.

Sarinya Mahadumrongkul, Executive Director of Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa, shared: "We recognised the untapped potential of Na Jomtien and chose to develop Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa, a brand under Marriott. The hotel has performed exceptionally over the past eight years. PCL was involved from the very beginning—their in-depth expertise gave us a head start, minimised risks, and brought valuable insight that shaped key decisions throughout the development."

Similarly, Jane Chongsatitwatana, Executive Director of Rain Tree Khao Yai Hotel, added: "Our hotel, part of the Nanmeebooks Group, was designed to inspire learning and creativity. PCL's involvement significantly boosted our guest satisfaction scores in a short period. Their grasp of our vision helped us strengthen our unique brand identity by blending natural surroundings, local culture, and personalised guest engagement."



Currently, the company serves three primary client segments: family hotel inheritance recipients, businesses seeking diversification from existing operations such as food, textile, or printing industries, and real estate developers transitioning into hospitality.

This diversified approach has enabled PCL to maintain steady growth despite market volatility.

Looking ahead, PCL intends to establish its first overseas office and secure five international projects, with particular focus on Laos and Vietnam markets.

The company also plans strategic investments in five hotel projects across primary and secondary cities, emphasising mixed-use developments and resilient income models.

Tourism Industry Outlook

Despite acknowledging economic uncertainty in 2025-2026, Patom remains optimistic about Thailand's tourism prospects.

He noted that whilst occupancy rates haven't fully returned to pre-COVID levels, average daily rates have increased significantly, indicating a shift towards quality-focused tourism.

"Thailand remains a world-class tourism destination. The resurgence of both international and domestic travel, bolstered by government initiatives such as visa exemptions, has increased room rates, especially among high-spending travellers from Europe, the Middle East, India, and China," he observed.

The company is currently developing its first wholly-owned property in Bangkok's Thonglor district, representing a 200-million-baht investment set to open this year.

For its premium economy expansion into secondary cities, PCL requires minimum investments of 10 million baht per project.

PCL's decade-long journey has evolved from consulting services in 2015-2017 to becoming a comprehensive project developer and manager for international brands.

The company successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic by focusing on project management strategies, delivering key developments across Thailand and Vietnam.

With Thailand's hospitality sector showing resilience and international visitor numbers recovering, PCL Hospitality's aggressive expansion strategy positions it to capitalise on the kingdom's enduring appeal as a premier tourism destination whilst meeting evolving market demands for quality accommodation experiences.