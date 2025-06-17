Fastening the First Button: How PCL Hospitality Is Redefining Hotel Success

The Power of AI and Data

PCL Hospitality is embracing technology as a core pillar of its strategy. Artificial intelligence (AI) plays a key role in review management, workforce planning, and real-time market analysis, enabling hotels to respond quickly to guest feedback and shifting demand.

“We use AI to give small hotels the kind of decision-making power that used to be reserved for big brands,” Patom notes. “It helps us make sharper, faster, more profitable choices.”

Franchise Expertise with a Local Touch

As franchise models gain popularity in Thailand, PCL Hospitality plays a critical role in helping owners navigate complex brand partnerships. Most recently, PCL was selected to manage the first Hampton by Hilton in Phuket Town, set to open by Q3 2026.

Patom emphasises that while franchising offers the strength of a global name, success still relies on localised strategy and strong execution.

“A brand can open doors, but it won’t run your hotel for you,” he says. “You need an experienced team that understands both international standards and local expectations.”

Measuring What Matters: Beyond Occupancy

Rather than focusing solely on topline metrics like occupancy or ADR (Average Daily Rate), PCL puts a premium on Gross Operating Profit (GOP)—a measure of how efficiently revenue is converted into results.

“You can have a full hotel and still lose money if costs aren’t managed well,” says Patom. “We treat guest satisfaction and profitability as two sides of the same coin.”

PCL tracks guest feedback across all major platforms in real time, using it to guide teams on the ground. This commitment to both data and human insight enables a continuous cycle of improvement.

The Next Chapter: From Advisor to Developer

In 2025, PCL will break ground on its first self-developed hotel in central Bangkok, marking a natural evolution for the firm. With years of experience optimising assets for others, Patom and his team are now applying that knowledge to their own portfolio.

“We’re not just building a hotel—we’re building the right hotel for the right time and place,” he says. “It’s about future-proofing both the property and the business model.”

Sharing the Journey

Despite his busy schedule, Patom remains passionate about giving back. He frequently speaks at universities, mentoring future hoteliers and drawing fresh ideas from the next generation. His travels—often centred around exploring hotels and restaurants—serve as a source of continuous inspiration.

“Every trip is a chance to learn,” he says. “Design, service, technology—there’s always something we can adapt and apply.”

Final Thought

Patom Siriwattaprayoon’s blend of strategic foresight, operational rigour, and technological innovation has positioned PCL Hospitality as a leader in Thailand’s evolving hospitality sector. His “First Button” philosophy is a timely reminder that the details matter—especially the ones no guest ever sees.

Whether you're entering the hotel business or seeking to elevate an existing property, the lessons from PCL’s journey offer a compelling blueprint for sustainable success in a dynamic industry.