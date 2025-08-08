True Corporation unveils streamlined structure and leadership team, appoints first Chief Data and AI Officer

True Corporation Public Company Limited has announced the creation of a focused organizational structure with customer needs at its core, effective from September 1, 2025. The new structure is designed to simplify operations, reduce decision-making layers, and speed up market responses to evolving customer demands and technological shifts.
Mr. Sigve Brekke, Group Chief Executive Officer of True Corporation Plc., commented, “This new structure and leadership team will not only allow us to meet current customer expectations but also prepare us for the future, where customer and stakeholder expectations, market dynamics, and technological trends are constantly evolving.”
True Corporation is guided by five design principles for its organizational structure and leadership to drive the transformation for growth;
1. Customer Champion: Building capabilities to access, understand, and respond quickly to customer needs and market changes.\
2. Win the Home: Thailand has 23 million households, according to the National Statistical Office. True offers a full suite of digital lifestyle products and services in one place, including smart home innovations, solutions, entertainment, and broadband, to serve both individual residents and multi-generational families. This segment represents strong growth potential.
3. Accelerating B2B Digital Transformation: True Business is redefining its leadership in enterprise and SME markets by introducing a compelling solution proposition with proven business and financial impacts.
4. Empowering the Future with AI: True positions itself as an AI-First Company by integrating artificial intelligence across all aspects of operations, systems, planning and knowledge management. The AI-first strategy implementations will immensely enable agile customer services, rapid adaptability to changes, and stronger long-term competitive advantages. The Cloud First strategy also promotes the use of cloud infrastructure for scalable and efficient business operations.
5. Sharpened Focus on Digitalization: The goal of becoming Legacy Free involves eliminating outdated systems that hinder agility and adaptability. At the same time, True is building a Digital and Omni-channel Customer Journey that connects customer data across online, offline, app, and call center channels to deliver a seamless experience. Organizational automation is also being advanced to reduce redundancy, increase accuracy, and allow employees to focus on creating customer value.
To support this transformation, True Corporation has appointed the following executives: Manat Manavutiveth as Chief Customer Experience and Retail Officer, overseeing all nationwide sales and service channels to ensure a consistent and superior customer experience; Sharad Mehrotra as Chief Consumer Business Officer, responsible for product development and delivering maximum value to meet customer needs; and Khurrum Ashfaque as Chief Network Officer, tasked with developing an AI-driven, automated network to deliver an unmatched network experience.
Tanaphon Manavutiveth has been appointed Chief Home Connectivity Officer, responsible for delivering a complete digital lifestyle offering, including broadband, entertainment and smart home solutions for millions of households. Dr. Teeradet Dumrongbhalasitr serves as Chief Business Officer, leading the company’s B2B digital transformation and positioning True as the most trusted technology partner for enterprises and SMEs. Additionally, True has appointed its first Chief Data and AI Officer to drive the AI-First transformation, along with an executive responsible for enterprise IT systems designed to keep pace with rapidly evolving technology trends.
Mr. Brekke added, "Over the next six months, we will focus on three key priorities to enhance the customer experience in every area."
Network Infrastructure: True will complete the nationwide One Network project by September, significantly improving 5G and 4G coverage and performance. The recently acquired 2300 MHz spectrum, totaling 70 MHz including an additional 10 MHz of capacity, will deliver a 17 percent performance boost and support future 5G expansion. True will refarm the 2600 MHz spectrum using Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) to enable flexible usage between 5G and 4G. The full 90 MHz bandwidth will be utilized for 5G. In addition, the newly acquired 1500 MHz spectrum will enhance downlink capacity, working alongside other low-band frequencies to improve network speed and efficiency.
Digital Services: True aims to enable all customers to complete service transactions through applications across all platforms. Since the beginning of 2025, 19 percent of customer transactions have shifted to digital channels, and the figure continues to grow.
Customer Experience: True is committed to delivering seamless service across all customer touchpoints, including retail stores, call centers, and mobile applications. Customers can begin a transaction in one channel and continue in another, such as initiating a request via a call center and completing it in-store or via the app. This approach ensures convenience, speed, and complete fulfillment of customer needs.