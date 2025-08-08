True Corporation unveils streamlined structure and leadership team, appoints first Chief Data and AI Officer

True Corporation Public Company Limited has announced the creation of a focused organizational structure with customer needs at its core, effective from September 1, 2025. The new structure is designed to simplify operations, reduce decision-making layers, and speed up market responses to evolving customer demands and technological shifts.

Mr. Sigve Brekke, Group Chief Executive Officer of True Corporation Plc., commented, “This new structure and leadership team will not only allow us to meet current customer expectations but also prepare us for the future, where customer and stakeholder expectations, market dynamics, and technological trends are constantly evolving.”

True Corporation is guided by five design principles for its organizational structure and leadership to drive the transformation for growth;

1. Customer Champion: Building capabilities to access, understand, and respond quickly to customer needs and market changes.\

2. Win the Home: Thailand has 23 million households, according to the National Statistical Office. True offers a full suite of digital lifestyle products and services in one place, including smart home innovations, solutions, entertainment, and broadband, to serve both individual residents and multi-generational families. This segment represents strong growth potential.