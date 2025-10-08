CMAN set to acquire 60% equity stake in PT Bukit Bunea to develop a large-scale lime business in Indonesia

This strategic partnership represents the first in a series of significant moves by CMAN to further expand its market footprint over the next few years. Indonesia is a significant and growing market for lime products. It currently has more than 3 million tons of annual demand, of which close to 1 million tons is imported. The unique combination of a high-quality limestone concession, highly competitive coal costs, Sulawesi’s location, and world-class production technologies creates a long-term competitive advantage to penetrate local and international markets. In addition, this investment is squarely in line with the Indonesian Government’s policy to strengthen its downstream mining industries to reduce the country’s dependence on imports.

"CMAN has always focused on the development of a robust, high quality, and diversified network of lime supply to serve its increasingly wide range of customers in the Asia Pacific region. We are very excited to produce and sell lime products in Indonesia, which will be our fifth country of operations after Thailand, Australia, Vietnam, and India. We sincerely thank CTTH and the Johannes family for their professionalism and commitment during our discussions and look forward to a successful and profitable future together. This is just the first chapter of what should be a great story for all of us.”, Mr. Adisak noted.