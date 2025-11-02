Energy Giant PTT Pulls Plug on Electric Motorcycle Battery Swapping Unit 'Swap & Go'

Thai state-owned firm refocuses core business strategy and cuts non-hydrocarbon venture; dissolution of 100% owned subsidiary expected by 2026.

Thailand’s state-owned energy conglomerate, PTT Public Company Limited (PTT), has announced the closure of its electric motorcycle battery swapping subsidiary, Swap & Go Co., Ltd., as part of a major strategic overhaul.

The decision, approved at an extraordinary general meeting of the subsidiary’s shareholders, aligns with PTT's plan to sharpen its focus on strengthening competitiveness within its existing core businesses and review its strategy for non-hydrocarbon ventures.

Pattaralada Sangasang, PTT's Chief Financial Officer, disclosed the decision via a filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

The complex process to dissolve Swap & Go, which PTT wholly owned through its subsidiary ExpresSo NB Co., Ltd., is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Swap & Go was launched as an internal startup under PTT’s Innovation and Digital division.