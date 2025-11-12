The Mall Group embraces Intelligent Mindset and Agility to thrive in a fast-changing world



In a rapidly evolving world driven by technology and economic shifts, businesses must constantly adapt to remain sustainable. At the 55th Nation Group: THAILAND’S NEW PROSPECT forum, Kriengsak Tantiphipop, Senior Executive Vice President of The Mall Group and M District, shared insights on the theme “Big Corp & Agile Innovation: Thriving in a Rapidly Changing World.” His presentation highlighted the importance of cultivating an Intelligent Mindset and organisational agility to help businesses thrive amid disruption and technological transformation.

According to Kriengsak, the Intelligent Mindset is the core of modern business management. It is not only about producing good products and services but also about having the ability to adapt quickly, stay flexible, and embrace continuous learning. This mindset goes beyond technical skills — it represents the ability to respond effectively to new challenges and uncertainties.

Agility, he explained, is the ability of an organisation to recover swiftly and evolve after setbacks, just like a roly-poly doll that always bounces back no matter how hard it falls. Quick and flexible adaptation prevents stagnation and enables a company to continue moving forward despite turbulence.