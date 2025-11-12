The Mall Group embraces Intelligent Mindset and Agility to thrive in a fast-changing world

In a rapidly evolving world driven by technology and economic shifts, businesses must constantly adapt to remain sustainable. At the 55th Nation Group: THAILAND’S NEW PROSPECT forum, Kriengsak Tantiphipop, Senior Executive Vice President of The Mall Group and M District, shared insights on the theme “Big Corp & Agile Innovation: Thriving in a Rapidly Changing World.” His presentation highlighted the importance of cultivating an Intelligent Mindset and organisational agility to help businesses thrive amid disruption and technological transformation.
According to Kriengsak, the Intelligent Mindset is the core of modern business management. It is not only about producing good products and services but also about having the ability to adapt quickly, stay flexible, and embrace continuous learning. This mindset goes beyond technical skills — it represents the ability to respond effectively to new challenges and uncertainties.
Agility, he explained, is the ability of an organisation to recover swiftly and evolve after setbacks, just like a roly-poly doll that always bounces back no matter how hard it falls. Quick and flexible adaptation prevents stagnation and enables a company to continue moving forward despite turbulence.
Kriengsak stressed that digital transformation and technology are reshaping every aspect of life and business. “In today’s world, AI and technology play a crucial role, especially amid disruptors who are redefining the systems we once relied upon,” he said.
Technological change now happens at unprecedented speed — large companies that once took decades to grow can now achieve the same scale in only five years. This demonstrates the digital era’s acceleration, where consumers expect instant access to information and services anywhere, anytime.
However, he noted that the rise of digital commerce does not diminish the importance of physical presence. The key lies in an effective omnichannel strategy that seamlessly links the online and offline worlds, creating a smooth and unified customer journey across all touchpoints — from websites to in-store experiences.
Kriengsak redefined traditional business competition, noting that “the big fish no longer eats the small fish; the fast fish eats the slow one — but the smart, fast fish eats them all.” This philosophy reflects a shift from size-based strategies to those that emphasise intelligence, agility, and speed.
He compared today’s business operations to Formula 1 racing, where teams must change tyres in seconds with both speed and precision. Success depends on intelligent speed — the ability to respond rapidly while making accurate, data-driven decisions.
Beyond speed and intelligence, Kriengsak emphasised the power of people. Success in the modern era relies on Human Capital, not just human resources. The focus must shift from traditional HR management to cultivating a workforce of skilled, innovative individuals who can drive the organisation forward.
He also underscored the importance of ecosystem collaboration, encouraging cross-department cooperation within organisations and with partners and customers. Working in silos, he warned, can obstruct progress, whereas integrated teamwork ensures collective growth and sustained competitiveness.