The Mall Group and UnionPay International Present “Parade of Friendship Troops”, Celebrating 50 Years of Thai-Chinese Diplomatic Relations

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations, the two organizations proudly present the “Parade of Friendship Troops”, featuring charming panda mascots — a symbol of friendship and harmony from China — marching alongside Thailand’s beloved elephant mascots, representing warmth and hospitality. This colorful and joyful parade aims to celebrate cultural ties and delight Thai residents, Chinese tourists, and international visitors alike.
The parade will be held every Saturday and Sunday throughout July and August 2025 at the EM District (Emporium, EmQuartier, and Emsphere). Shoppers can also enjoy exclusive promotions as part of this campaign, running through June 30, 2026.
Ms. Voralak Tulaphorn, Chief Marketing Officer of The Mall Group Co., Ltd., shared: “In honor of the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations and to further strengthen economic and cultural ties, The Mall Group is thrilled to collaborate with UnionPay International, the leading global payment network and the primary provider in China. Through a series of special activities, we aim to highlight the deep-rooted friendship between our nations and revitalize the tourism sector by creating vibrant, memorable experiences. A key highlight is the ‘Parade of Friendship Troops,’ where panda mascots from China and elephant mascots from Thailand will spread joy and unity. We warmly invite everyone to experience this spectacular celebration at the EM District every weekend throughout July and August.”
Mr. Michael Shang, Deputy General Manager of UnionPay International Southeast Asia Branch, added: “UnionPay International is honored to partner with The Mall Group to celebrate this historic milestone. With over 200 million cards issued outside of China's mainland and widespread acceptance across Thailand, UnionPay is committed to enhancing the shopping experience for both Thai and international customers. The ‘Parade of Friendship Troops’ symbolizes the strong, enduring relationship between Thailand and China and serves as a cultural bridge for visitors. Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen brand connection and further promote cross-cultural exchange.”
In addition to the parade, exclusive promotions await shoppers at The Mall Lifestore and all The Mall branches, including Emporium, EmQuartier, Emsphere, and Paragon Department Store, as well as at Power Mall and Gourmet Market.
UnionPay cardholders who spend THB 2,000 or more can receive discount coupons valued up to THB 2,500 via the U Plan platform. For Thai shoppers, the discount applies to all The Mall branches. For international tourists, the promotion is valid at Emporium, EmQuartier, Emsphere, and Paragon. And receive a complimentary limited-edition Panda-Elephant Tote Bag (value 150 THB) With no minimum purchase required, exclusively when paying with UnionPay.
Furthermore, international tourists who shop or dine at the EM District can receive an EM District Cash Coupon valued up to THB 2,500 for use on their next visit. These special offers are available now through June 30, 2026.