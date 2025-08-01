The Mall Group and UnionPay International Present “Parade of Friendship Troops”, Celebrating 50 Years of Thai-Chinese Diplomatic Relations

Mr. Michael Shang, Deputy General Manager of UnionPay International Southeast Asia Branch, added: “UnionPay International is honored to partner with The Mall Group to celebrate this historic milestone. With over 200 million cards issued outside of China's mainland and widespread acceptance across Thailand, UnionPay is committed to enhancing the shopping experience for both Thai and international customers. The ‘Parade of Friendship Troops’ symbolizes the strong, enduring relationship between Thailand and China and serves as a cultural bridge for visitors. Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen brand connection and further promote cross-cultural exchange.”

In addition to the parade, exclusive promotions await shoppers at The Mall Lifestore and all The Mall branches, including Emporium, EmQuartier, Emsphere, and Paragon Department Store, as well as at Power Mall and Gourmet Market.

UnionPay cardholders who spend THB 2,000 or more can receive discount coupons valued up to THB 2,500 via the U Plan platform. For Thai shoppers, the discount applies to all The Mall branches. For international tourists, the promotion is valid at Emporium, EmQuartier, Emsphere, and Paragon. And receive a complimentary limited-edition Panda-Elephant Tote Bag (value 150 THB) With no minimum purchase required, exclusively when paying with UnionPay.

Furthermore, international tourists who shop or dine at the EM District can receive an EM District Cash Coupon valued up to THB 2,500 for use on their next visit. These special offers are available now through June 30, 2026.