Dow Unveils Sustainable Personal Care Range at Bangkok Trade Show

Chemical manufacturer showcases rice husk silica and multifunctional formulations targeting eco-conscious consumers.
Dow has introduced a new range of personal care ingredients at in-cosmetics Asia 2025 in Bangkok, as the US-based materials science company seeks to capitalise on growing demand for sustainable and inclusive beauty products.
The "Beauty in Harmony" collection, unveiled at the trade event, centres on three strategic themes: sustainability through naturally derived ingredients, inclusivity across diverse consumer groups, and multifunctional formulations.
Ratachet Teratanavat, sales director for Dow Thailand Group's Beauty and Personal Care business, said the portfolio responds to increasingly specific consumer requirements for high-performance products with environmental credentials.
Rice Husk Innovation
Among the technologies showcased is a silica ingredient upcycled from rice husks, which Dow has incorporated into an oil-control powder formulation.
The company claims the ingredient absorbs excess oil whilst transforming from cream to a thin film on contact, eliminating airborne powder particles.
Dow presented seven sample formulations spanning facial, body and hair styling applications.
These include a corn starch-derived hair mascara designed for temporary colour application and a sun lotion incorporating what the company describes as microbiome-friendly ingredients to reduce the white residue commonly associated with sun protection products.
Other formulations feature a powder-to-cream lip and cheek product offering water resistance and a rinse-off conditioner using natural friction-reducing components.
Local Brand Support
Ratachet noted the expansion of independent personal care brands across Thailand and neighbouring markets, attributing their growth partly to social media influence.
He said these local brands now match international competitors in quality and product diversity.
The company is working with original design manufacturers (ODMs) to support independent brand owners through knowledge sharing on research, development and market trends.
This approach aims to equip local brands with technical expertise to communicate product benefits effectively.
The personal care sector is expected to continue expanding as consumers adopt multi-step skincare routines and single-serve sachets gain traction through convenience store distribution.
Whilst established global, Korean and Japanese brands maintain strong positions, Chinese manufacturers are increasing their market presence, intensifying competition across the sector.