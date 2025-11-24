Dow Unveils Sustainable Personal Care Range at Bangkok Trade Show

Chemical manufacturer showcases rice husk silica and multifunctional formulations targeting eco-conscious consumers.

Dow has introduced a new range of personal care ingredients at in-cosmetics Asia 2025 in Bangkok, as the US-based materials science company seeks to capitalise on growing demand for sustainable and inclusive beauty products.

The "Beauty in Harmony" collection, unveiled at the trade event, centres on three strategic themes: sustainability through naturally derived ingredients, inclusivity across diverse consumer groups, and multifunctional formulations.

Ratachet Teratanavat, sales director for Dow Thailand Group's Beauty and Personal Care business, said the portfolio responds to increasingly specific consumer requirements for high-performance products with environmental credentials.