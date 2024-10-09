Dow Thailand releases 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting significant progress in reducing carbon emission and plastic waste in Thailand

Bangkok – October 9, 2024 - Dow Thailand today announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report, showcasing the company’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance excellence.

This report outlines Dow Thailand’s achievements and future goals in alignment with Dow’s global sustainability strategy, demonstrating a strong commitment to creating a sustainable future for Thailand through tangible successes.

“This sustainability report showcases our continuous journey in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters through our expertise in materials science and strategic partnerships,” said Chatchai Luanpolcharoenchai, Dow Thailand President.

The report covers several key projects that Dow has undertaken in Thailand, such as reducing carbon emissions, building a circular ecosystem for plastics, creating a positive employee experience recognized as a Great Place to Work, driving sustainability, promoting STEM education, engaging with communities, and maintaining transparent and responsible corporate governance.

Interested parties can download the full report from https://th.dow.com/en-us/news/reports.html

