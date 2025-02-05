Dow promotes 4 grades of PU foam roofing applications

Roofing is a crucial component of all types of buildings. Metal roofs with sprayed-on PU (Polyurethane) foam insulation, or "PU roofs," have currently become more popular due to their insulation properties that help reduce heat within buildings compared to traditional metal roofs. This results in lower energy cost from air conditioning and reduced noise during rainfall. Apart from exceptional heat insulation advantages, PU roofing, which has further developed from refrigerator insulation technology, is also lightweight and does not excessively burden the roof structure. Additionally, it is easy to install and aesthetically pleasing. However, while PU foams used in roofing may appear similar, the quality and insulation performance can vary greatly between manufacturers.
Dow Thailand, a global leader in materials science, places importance on high-quality Polyurethane or PU foam in roofing applications. As such, the company has developed a range of premium PU foam products to meet diverse manufacturing and application needs. Dow's PU roofing products stand out in the market for their exceptional strength and superior insulation performance in terms of heat and noise reduction. Importantly, Dow has incorporated flame retardant additives into all grades of its PU foam products, enhancing their flame retardancy ability. As a result, Dow's products have gained significant popularity in the PU roofing industry.
Currently, Dow offers four grades of PU roofing products under the VORACOR brand, catering to the diverse needs of project owners and contractors. From large-scale construction projects such as factories, community malls, office buildings, commercial buildings, modern-style single houses and townhouses, to smaller-scale projects like small shops and house kitchens and garages, there is a VORACOR grade to suit every need.
Here's a breakdown of the four VORACOR grades:
• VORACOR CM 1040: Ideal for those seeking the highest quality foam for large-scale projects like community malls, convenience stores, factories, and buildings. As Dow's premium grade PU roofing product, it features closed-cell foam with the highest density and hardness. It offers superior heat insulation due to the absence of air pockets and its rigid structure ensures long-lasting durability.
• VORACOR CM 1076/1077: Suitable for construction works that require good heat insulation for residential roofing, carports, cafes, and restaurants. This closed-cell foam offers a balance between rigidity and lower application weight.
• VORACOR CM 1075: Perfect for project owners looking to manage costs effectively. This open-cell foam has a rigid surface and requires a lower application weight, making it a cost-effective option.
• VORACOR CM 1118: Designed for contractors prioritizing cost-efficiency. This open-cell foam has the lowest application weight, making it the most economical choice for general construction applications.
“Significantly, Dow has a PU foam manufacturing plant located in Map Ta Phut District, Rayong Province, Thailand. This ensures our reliability and traceability. Having our manufacturing plant in Thailand helps to ease customers’ worries about shipping difficulties. Moreover, Dow, as a global company at the forefront of material sciences, always implements leading-edge technologies and technical services, as well as a dedicated research team ready to serve customers with quick responses and on time. Importantly, all grades of Dow's PU foam products are compatible with various blowing agents commonly used in the industry, making VORACOR products easy to use and versatile,” said Methee Kritsanasakul, Sales Director Asia Pacific Polyurethane Commercial, Dow Thailand.
While the PU roofing market has become increasingly competitive with numerous manufacturers and users, making it challenging for consumers to distinguish between products visually, choosing a high-quality PU foam is crucial. Inferior PU foams can lead to various problems such as poor heat insulation, water absorption, mold growth, and potential leaks. Opting for a high-quality PU foam with sufficient rigidity, excellent heat insulation, noise reduction, and efficient flame retardancy is a wise choice for homeowners and construction project owners who are seeking for long-term value and reliability.