Dow promotes 4 grades of PU foam roofing applications

Here's a breakdown of the four VORACOR grades:

• VORACOR CM 1040: Ideal for those seeking the highest quality foam for large-scale projects like community malls, convenience stores, factories, and buildings. As Dow's premium grade PU roofing product, it features closed-cell foam with the highest density and hardness. It offers superior heat insulation due to the absence of air pockets and its rigid structure ensures long-lasting durability.

• VORACOR CM 1076/1077: Suitable for construction works that require good heat insulation for residential roofing, carports, cafes, and restaurants. This closed-cell foam offers a balance between rigidity and lower application weight.

• VORACOR CM 1075: Perfect for project owners looking to manage costs effectively. This open-cell foam has a rigid surface and requires a lower application weight, making it a cost-effective option.

• VORACOR CM 1118: Designed for contractors prioritizing cost-efficiency. This open-cell foam has the lowest application weight, making it the most economical choice for general construction applications.

“Significantly, Dow has a PU foam manufacturing plant located in Map Ta Phut District, Rayong Province, Thailand. This ensures our reliability and traceability. Having our manufacturing plant in Thailand helps to ease customers’ worries about shipping difficulties. Moreover, Dow, as a global company at the forefront of material sciences, always implements leading-edge technologies and technical services, as well as a dedicated research team ready to serve customers with quick responses and on time. Importantly, all grades of Dow's PU foam products are compatible with various blowing agents commonly used in the industry, making VORACOR products easy to use and versatile,” said Methee Kritsanasakul, Sales Director Asia Pacific Polyurethane Commercial, Dow Thailand.

While the PU roofing market has become increasingly competitive with numerous manufacturers and users, making it challenging for consumers to distinguish between products visually, choosing a high-quality PU foam is crucial. Inferior PU foams can lead to various problems such as poor heat insulation, water absorption, mold growth, and potential leaks. Opting for a high-quality PU foam with sufficient rigidity, excellent heat insulation, noise reduction, and efficient flame retardancy is a wise choice for homeowners and construction project owners who are seeking for long-term value and reliability.