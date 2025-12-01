Airbus Confirms A320 Fleet Fix Near Completion After Global Safety Scare

Manufacturer apologises for delays after solar radiation risk required urgent software update on thousands of jets; fewer than 100 remain grounded.

Airbus confirmed on Monday that the vast majority of its A320 Family fleet have now received mandatory precautionary modifications, with the company racing to return fewer than 100 remaining aircraft to service following a global safety alert issued late last week.

The update follows the publication of an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT) on 28 November, which called for immediate action on specific in-service A320 Family jets.

The urgent action was triggered after an analysis of a recent in-service incident—reportedly a JetBlue A320 flight in October which experienced an uncommanded pitch-down movement—revealed a critical vulnerability.

Airbus and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) determined that intense solar radiation could corrupt data in the aircraft’s Elevator Aileron Computer (ELAC B), a component critical to flight controls.