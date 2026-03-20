PTT steps up production to keep Thailand’s energy supply stable

PTT Plc said recently that it is able to secure sufficient oil supplies from around the world and keep refineries within the group — which account for 60% of the country’s production — operating at more than 100% capacity to meet domestic demand for refined oil products.

Its refineries are running at full capacity to supply products to service stations, including regular jobber clients. The group will also begin controlling the price at which it sells to jobbers so that they align with retail price at service stations, in order to prevent jobbers from refuelling at service stations.

Oil refineries are therefore a vital part of the country’s infrastructure, PTT said. In addition to importing crude oil and refining it into diesel, jet fuel, petrol and LPG, they also produce feedstock for petrochemical plants to manufacture plastic pellets.

Refineries also play an important role similar to that of natural gas separation plants, which process raw gas from the Gulf of Thailand into fuel gas for power plants while also yielding petrochemical feedstock and LPG, it added.